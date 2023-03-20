HAVERHILL — In a few months, the city will begin notifying residents of a comprehensive survey intended to determine which homes have old lead water pipes that will need to be replaced as a matter of public safety.
Once the survey is complete, which is expected to take about a year, the city will then make plans to replace those pipes with either approved plastic or copper piping.
DPW Director Robert Ward said Haverhill was recently awarded a $750,000 grant from the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust to create a detailed inventory of every lead water pipe running into homes. Once those homes have been identified, the city hopes to obtain another grant to replace those old pipes, he said.
The trust is intended to help communities build or replace water infrastructure to ensure the safety of drinking water by providing grants as well as low-interest loans through the State Revolving Fund.
“The new regulations require cities and towns to do a lead service inventory as a first step and this first round will be a thorough inventory of lead water pipes that were installed decades ago,” Ward said. “It’s a public health issue as you don’t want lead in your water.”
He said the inventory will require visits to homes believed to have lead pipes.
“If it’s a lead pipe we have to document and map it and make that information available to the pubic online,” he said. “We will be working with a contractor to do this inventory, which will begin in a month or two and must be completed by the end of 2024, although it will likely take us about a year.”
Ward said the city has about 17,500 water accounts and that the survey will involve a percentage of those accounts.
“We could be visiting several thousand houses but we anticipate finding lead services in about 200 homes,” he said. “The regulations want us to do a very thorough inventory and people will have to be notified. We will be pulling up records of the dates of homes to help determine if they have lead pipes.”
He said the city has already replaced a number of lead water pipes serving homes but the new initiative is to learn exactly which homes still have them.
“Once the inventory is completed we can usually replace a single service in half day or a day, so the entire replacement process could take about a year,” he said. “We may be contracting that work out as well and there may be some grant money available once the inventory is done.”
He said homes with known lead pipes are routinely tested for lead in the water.
“We issue a consumer confidence report each year, the latest of which will go out soon and will have a section on lead water pipe and what do to do be safe,” he said. “All of our samples have been below the regulatory levels. If they weren’t, we would be required to take more action.”
As a preventative measure, Ward said the city has been adding a corrosion inhibitor, zinc orthophosphate, to the water supply for the last 25 years and that it is approved for drinking water.
Once the survey is complete, the city’s next step will be to develop a plan to replace lead water lines with approved plastic or copper lines.
“Over the last 25 to 30 years we’ve been replacing lead lines, which comes with a small cost to the customer but we try to be reasonable and incentivize the work,” Ward said.
He said replacing a lead pipe involves inserting a cable with a small metal head into one end of a pipe and pulling it through with a backhoe, causing the lead pipe to split open to make room for new plastic or copper pipe which is also pulled through. He said the process avoids having to dig long trenches.
“We are very fortunate to receive this grant as it helps us avoid billing our customers for the work,” Ward said.
