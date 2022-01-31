HAVERHILL — Registered Republicans in Haverhill will hold a caucus at the Roma Restaurant, 29 Middlesex St. on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. to elect delegates to the Massachusetts Republican Party Convention in May, where Republicans from across Massachusetts will gather to endorse candidates for statewide office.
"This is going to be an exciting year as we Massachusetts Republicans work hard to get our message out," said Jeri Levasseur, chair of the Haverhill Republican City Committee. "Our convention will be a wonderful opportunity for Republicans to come together, discuss our values, and plan for the coming campaign."
The caucus is open to all registered Republicans in Haverhill and the Republican Committee welcomes participants who wish to be elected as delegates.
For more information on the caucus or the committee contact Levasseur at 978-807-2773 or email her at hyattheaven@gmail.com.
Networking and referral mixer planned
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a "Know Your Neighbor" business networking and referral mixer Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Peddler's Daughter, 45 Wingate St.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Includes a business card drawing for door prizes.
To register, visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Mistral Music announces new concert
ANDOVER — Mistral Music's 25th anniversary season continues with an eclectic program called “No Ordinary Women,” a celebration of three centuries of women composers Saturday, Feb. 12, at 4 p.m. at West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road.
Masks and proof of vaccination are required. Tickets are $38. For more information, other show dates or to purchase tickets, visit mistralmusic.org.
Talk on the Luce family planned
Join us on Tuesday, February 15th for a lecture by Nancy Lebar on "The Luce Family, Haverhill Archeological Society and the Collection."
Lectures start at 6 pm, in person, masks required, free lecture, no reservations required, light refreshments will be served.
For more information, please email programs@buttonwoods.org.