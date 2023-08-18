HAVERHILL — More than 30 restaurants are serving up special deals and dishes From Friday, Aug. 18, through Thursday, Aug. 24, throughout the City of Haverhill.
“We have a really big restaurant week this year,” said Kate Martin, vice president at the Greater Haverhill Chamber. “Everyone has something great to offer.”
This year’s event is about double the size of the 2022 Restaurant Week, according to Martin. It is the sixth year Restaurant Week has taken place in Haverhill.
“I think people are coming out of their COVID funk,” Martin said, adding how more restaurants are involved this year and hopefully more residents will be as well.
Residents are encouraged to try multiple locations this year, by participating in the Taste Test Card. The bingo-like game allows customers to check off restaurants they’ve attended during Restaurant Week. Anyone who receives seven marks is able to be entered in a drawing for a Restaurant Week basket, Martin said.
Taste Test Cards can be picked up at any of the participating restaurant locations.
Restaurants are serving a variety of specials. At Barrio, at 2 Merrimack St., customers can choose two tacos off of the el jefe menu with a small nacho for just $15.
“Barrio means neighborhood and what better way to bring together a community than with great food and drinks,” said Rachael Vallie, area director for New England. “Restaurant week is a great way for venues to show off their fun and new cocktails and menu items.”
Wicked Axe, at 721 S. Main St., is offering specialty burgers, including its breakfast burger, black & blue burger and bullseye BBQ burger. The restaurant accompanies axe throwing, golf simulator, cornhole, billiard, darts and board games.
“Wicked Axe wanted to participate in Haverhill’s 6th Annual Restaurant Week because we have worked very hard over the last year to revamp the restaurant portion of Wicked Axe,” said Amanda Mann, director of operations. “We are so proud of the hard work and dedication from our kitchen staff and we are thrilled to celebrate their accomplishments during Restaurant Week.”
Martin said she’s excited to try the Eggs Benedict with lobster at Periwinkle Cafe, at 695 S. Main St.
“Haverhill also has so many great ethnic restaurants too,” Martin said, noting places like Indian restaurant, Tawa Tandoor.
Tawa Tandoor, at 36 Plaistow Rd., will be offering lunch specials for $20.23. Choices are a non-vegetarian or vegetarian thali, or plate, with a soda and dessert. Desserts offered are rice pudding or gulab jamun, a sweet confectionery made with milk and cheese solids mixed with flour.
The restaurant is also offering chicken tikka, chicken chili, or mixed grill.
Martin also said “tried and true” restaurants like G’s Texas Southern Flare are participating.
Martin said the discount deals are up to the restaurants. Some are doing full meals, while others offer a free cup of coffee with the purchase of a breakfast wrap and a baked good, like at Drop Cafe, at 781 River St.
“It’s just a great way to get people out and trying new things,” Martin said. “It’s exciting.”
Customers can cast votes for their favorite restaurants during the week for the Tasty Awards. The ceremony will take place at Barrio on the 29th.
The Greater Haverhill Chamber is inviting the public to join for a kickoff party and tequila and bourbon tasting at the Liquor Warehouse, at 64 Locust St.
HAVERHILL RESTAURANT WEEK
participating restaurants
110 Grill
A-1 Deli
Athen’s Pizza
Barrio
Beach Pizza
Biggart’s Ice Cream
Burrito Spice
Casa Blanca
Craft Dog Deli
Crusttown Eats and Drinks
Drop Cafe
Duffy’s Diner
Essex Street Grille
Grande Mexico Restaurant and Cantina
G’s Texas Southern Flare
Kaldi’s Cafe
Keon’s
Jimmy K’s Diner
Loaded
Maria’s Family Restaurant
Peddler’s Daughter
Periwinkle Cafe
Raff’s Cafe
River St. Cafe
Roasted Coffee Bar
Roma Restaurant
Sparky’s Wings and Things
Stacks
Steampunk Station
Tawa Tandoor
The Tap
Wicked Axe
Wicked Big Cafe
