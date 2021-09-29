HAVERHILL — School officials said they meted out a variety of punishments for those involved in a fight at Haverhill High School last week and those who recorded it on their phones.
Principal Jason Meland said he suspended seven students for their involvement in the Friday afternoon fight itself, with suspensions ranging between five and seven days based on specific actions taken by students during the incident.
"We suspended one student for one day in school and one day out of school for involvement in the lead up to the fight," he said. "We suspended nine students out of school for one day each for filming the fight on their cell phones."
Meland said on Monday that he, his administrative team and the Haverhill Police Department worked to respond to the incident. Video circulating on social media showed a student being knocked to the ground and another student running up and kicking them in the head several times.
Meland said on Tuesday that he is unable to provide information as to the outcome of their investigation.
Meland and School Superintendent Margaret Marotta sent an email to parents Sunday night in which they also addressed other recent events at the high school, including acts of vandalism that occurred two weeks ago in connection with a TikTok challenge known as “Devious Licks," and a TikTok video depicting two students in a Haverhill High School restroom stall engaged in a sex act.
Meland and Marotta told parents the mental health and behavior challenges that all schools deal with in normal times now seem to be exacerbated by the pandemic.
They told parents they will not tolerate negative behaviors and will follow all policies and protocols of the Haverhill School Committee and the Haverhill High School Student Handbook.
"In the past ten days, many changes have been put in place to return our school to the positive learning environment it has been in recent years," they wrote to parents. "Some of these changes are designed to increase adult supervision, such as rescheduling lunches to allow smaller groupings of students in the café, increasing adult presence in all areas of the building, and the temporary closure of some bathrooms."
They said other measures include the blocking of Snapchat and TikTok on HPS wireless internet, increased preventative support from police, and when needed, "swift and significant discipline."
"These acts, which a very small handful of students have committed, cannot be tolerated in our schools," they wrote, adding that the district in partnership with the Haverhill Police Department, is working to investigate any criminal activity in schools and prevent any future incidents of fighting or vandalism.
"While we do not want to criminalize our students' behavior, violence and blatant, deliberate destruction of property are unacceptable," they wrote.
Meland and Marotta said they are equally concerned with an uptick in the posting of incidents of vandalism and fighting on social media sites in addition to the incidents themselves.
"The goal of these social media posts is to generate attention and glorify intolerable behavior," they said. "There have been four fights at Haverhill High School thus far this year; while this number is unacceptable, the proliferation of videos on social media makes it appear that fighting is occurring daily, which is simply incorrect."
Meland and Marotta asked parents to be aware of their children's social media activity and access available school wellness resources if needed.
They are also encouraging students and staff who may hear rumors of fighting or property destruction to report it to their principal, associate and assistant principals, school counselors, or any trusted adult.
Parents are encouraged to call or email Meland at 978-374-5700 or jason.meland@haverhill-ps.org or the superintendent’s office at 978-374-3405 or superintendent@haverhill-ps.org with concerns. Spanish and English-speaking staff are available at both locations to assist.