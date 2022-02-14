HAVERHILL — Students and staff in Haverhill's public schools will have the option of going maskless starting the last day of February, immediately following February school vacation.
The School Committee voted at its Feb. 10 meeting to comply with a recent announcement by Gov. Charlie Baker allowing communities the option of lifting the school mask mandate Feb. 28.
The committee voted 6-1 in favor of lifting the requirement with only Mayor James Fiorentini voting against it.
Fiorentini said he wanted to wait until one or two weeks after students return from school vacation to see if vacation becomes a spreader event or until the city's COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to below 5%.
"I am very concerned about the positivity rate, which remains at 10%," he said. "I am concerned about removing the mask requirement on the very day children return from vacation."
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said there are some instances where masks will still be required in schools, noting a federal requirement for wearing masks on buses and also a requirement to mask while in school nurse offices and also in cases where students have been exposed to COVID-19.
"As we move away from masking, other mitigation strategies will be become important, including testing and I hope people will take advantage of that," she said.
A crowd of parents and students crowded into the City Council chambers for the meeting, with some holding signs in support of canceling the masking requirement.
Parent Lynette Hickey summed up the view of many parents saying it's been two years since children had anything resembling a normal school experience.
"Make masks a choice for everyone," she said.
Travis Ducharme, a special education teacher at the Nettle Middle School, spoke remotely and told the committee that studies show that masks may be harming students "physical, psychological and behavioral issues including irritability, difficulty in concentrating and impaired learning."
Golden Hill teacher Barry Davis told the committee he worries that lifting the mask mandate immediately following a return from February school vacation may be too soon as the community could experience a sudden spike in cases.
"Extend our mask mandate a few weeks," Davis said. "We've been wearing masks for two years so what's another two weeks? Let's see some numbers."
School Committeewoman Toni Sapienza-Donation motioned for the committee to follow the governor's guidance, which was followed by comments from committee members and a vote.