HAVERHILL — Kevin Soraghan has been named the new interim principal of Haverhill High School.
Soraghan will take over as the district pauses its search for a permanent replacement following the resignation of former principal Jason Meland, who stepped down at the end of the school year for a principal position at Boston Public Schools.
Soraghan, a long-time Haverhill resident and experienced academic leader, began his career in the city serving as a teacher, elementary school principal, and principal at Haverhill High School, according to a release from Haverhill Schools.
He has also worked as a principal at Boxford Spofford Pond Elementary School and Billerica High School.
Superintendent of Schools Margaret Marotta said appointing Soraghan as the school leader represents the district’s needs for a qualified principal with a large-scale background in education and the Haverhill school district.
“He (Soraghan) is a very competent and experienced principal with a track record of leadership characterized by collaboration, consistently and fairness,” Marotta said in an email to the HHS community.
“He works exceptionally well with all stakeholders, including families, faculty, staff and students,” she added of Soraghan’s commitment to the districts he has previously served and his present attributes.
Soraghan was vetted by a principal search committee composed of HHS faculty, students, parents and district administrators.
Since June, the search committee had been in the process of finding the next HHS principal.
Marotta said the selection of Soraghan comes after a resulting small candidate pool, with two top contenders that lacked principal experience.
“After many discussions with our school and district leaders, we determined that due to the current complexity of needs at HHS, a leader with extensive experience as a principal and knowledge of the Haverhill community is needed,” Marotta said of the decision to pursue Soraghan as interim principal, to which he agreed.
The district is “fortunate enough” that Soraghan will be making the jump into leading HHS and rebuilding the school community post-COVID, Marotta said.
“He will provide not only the stability that is sought but also the ability to make forward progress on this year’s goals,” Marotta said, welcoming Soraghan back to the school.
