HAVERHILL — Schools in Haverhill will be open to students Friday after the Haverhill Education Association and School Committee contract bargaining team reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract for union members.
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta had initially canceled school on Friday while negotiations were continuing early Thursday evening then at just prior to 11 p.m. she notified parents that school will be in session Friday and that students are encouraged to attend.
“Unfortunately, due to the late hour of the agreement there will be no bus service available,” she said. “Students may report at any time (on Friday) that is convenient to families. Those that do not report will be excused.”
The Haverhill School Committee and the Haverhill Education Association met Thursday for their sixth straight day of mediation and came to a tentative agreement prior to 11 p.m.
Hundreds of teachers and students had spent the night participating in a rally outside.
They held signs, blasted air horns and chanted in unison, “whose schools? our schools!,” “we’re not leaving,” “sign the deal,” “when we fight we win,” “vote them out” and other chants in support of finalizing a new contract.
School officials said an agreement was reached Wednesday evening between the School Committee negotiation team and the Haverhill Education Association on a new contract for teachers totaling about $25 million over three years, however, language in the pact wasn’t finalized until late Thursday night.
The HEA issued the following statement just after 11 p.m. Thursday:
“The members of the Haverhill Education Association extend their sincere thanks to everyone who supported us as we reached an agreement with the School Committee that meets the needs of our students and our community.
We are especially proud of the students who so eloquently and passionately spoke up for us. They continually reminded the dedicated educators of Haverhill what this contract campaign was all about.
The encouragement we heard from parents and other community members kept us strong and affirmed that we were doing the right thing. Their respect for us — and their willingness to entrust their children’s future with us — make us proud to teach in this city.
And the messages of solidarity that we received from educators’ unions across the state inspired us to keep working hard for the contract that we deserve. Our victory can now serve as inspiration for them to settle the contracts they need for their students and their communities.
In addition, we are deeply appreciative of the support we received from the many state and federal elected leaders who advocated for us.
The members of the HEA are grateful to be able to return to our classes and to be with our students.”
