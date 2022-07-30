HAVERHILL — The city of Haverhill is seeking public comment on how the it should proceed in spending its remaining $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act money.
On Monday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Walter A. Wysocki Park, Mayor James Fiorentini will be hosting a community meeting to solicit comment on future spending. All are invited to participate.
The public is also welcome to submit their judgments on potential uses for the money through the city’s survey at www.courbanize.com/projects/haverhill/survey.
The survey includes categories listing the guidelines under which ARPA is authorized to be spent. Survey-takers can rate what they believe the level of importance is for each category.
The ARPA funds must be obligated by Dec. 31 of 2024, and be used by Dec. 31 of 2026, according to the City of Haverhill’s ARPA website.
Allowed expenses under ARPA include public health expenditures such as vaccines, lost public sector revenue, negative economic impacts, premium pay for essential workers and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The mayor said that Haverhill has previously invested $7 million in federal funds in infrastructure improvements.
The community meeting will also leave room for discussions about ongoing programs in the city, including sidewalk repair, road paving and tree-planting programs.
In addition, the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides $30 subsidies ($75 in tribal areas) on internet service for eligible low-income households, will also be promoted at the meeting. More information about eligibility and enrollment information is available at www.fcc.gov/ACP.
