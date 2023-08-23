HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini says he has submitted claims for flood damage in three categories totaling $8.5 million to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency with hope of obtaining assistance.
Fiorentini said an initial flood damage assessment resulting from the Aug. 8 storm includes about $2.4 million in damage submitted by 173 residents; about $3.7 million in damage submitted by 21 businesses and about $2.3 million in damage to public utilities and infrastructure for a grand total of $8,522,684.
The mayor said a flood damage survey was conducted by Police Chief Robert Pistone, who also serves as the city’s emergency management director.
Fiorentini said the thresholds required to submit claims of damage to MEMA for consideration are $3,595,640 for Essex County and $12,442,953 statewide.
North Andover and Haverhill sustained most of the flooding damage, according to the mayor’s office, and combined they exceed the thresholds for Essex County and the state.
Fiorentini said there is a good chance the city will qualify for 75% reimbursement for damage to the city’s infrastructure, while there is a chance that businesses impacted by the flooding might qualify for low-interest loans.
There is a lesser chance that homeowners would receive financial help, the mayor said.
“It does not appear homeowner damages will meet the threshold, and even if they do, all MEMA does is give money for damages above the basement. It has to be for the first or second floor,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get assistance for our homeowners as that’s a priority but I don’t want to raise false expectations or get people thinking we’re going to get them money when we can’t.
“Because we’ve been so busy with the immediate effects of the storm by going out and cleaning streets and checking storm drains to see if they need to be fixed we have not had a chance to fully assess the damages to city infrastructure and could be much higher, although we’ll meet the threshold,” the mayor added. “Our first concern was Ford Street, where a sinkhole developed.”
The mayor said he also plans to submit additional infrastructure damage.
“We’ll amend our claim to include stormwater claims for Franzone Drive and for Peabody Brook which overflowed onto Salem Street,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.