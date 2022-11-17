HAVERHILL — The owner of the average home will see their property tax bill jump by $201 in the coming year.
The increase is the largest in recent Haverhill history, however, Mayor James Fiorentini said he is considering vetoing the new rate as it doesn’t help homeowners as much as he wants. He said he expects to make his decision soon.
This week the City Council held its annual tax hearing, which considered public comment, followed by a vote to decide on how the city’s tax burden — $119 million to be raised in total — will be shared between homes and businesses.
The average single-family homeowner will see a property tax increase of $201 (4%), the average commercial bill will decrease $21 (-.13%) and the average industrial bill will increase $1,714 (7%).
After some debate, the council voted 5-3, with Michael McGonagle absent, Tuesday night to adopt a tax classification rate of 1.65, meaning businesses will be taxed at a rate that is 65% higher than they would be if the rate was the same for homes and businesses. The previous year’s classification rate was also 1.65. Councilors in favor indicated the city will need the money as it is facing some big new expenses and also expressed concerns about the state of the city’s business community.
Council President Tim Jordan said the only community in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire region that pays lower taxes is Lawrence.
“If that is your only concern to pay the lowest possible taxes that’s an option to move there,” he said.
Mayor James Fiorentini had asked the council to lessen the burden on homeowners by approving a rate anywhere between 1.70 and 1.75, but his proposal was rejected.
“We cannot run a city without taxes but one must balance that with taxpayer needs,” he said. “Residents are hurting right now. I have vetoed tax increases twice and am considering it this time. I have to be certain that enough time remains to get out the tax bills. When I return from vacation it is my hope that we reach some reasonable and fair accommodation.”
The last time the mayor vetoed a council vote on tax classification was in November of 2018, when he described the council’s plan as one that would put too much of a burden on taxpayers.
Voting in favor of the new rates were Jordan, John Michitson, Melinda Barrett, Melissa Lewandowski and Catherine Rogers. Voting against the rate were councilors Tom Sullivan, Shaun Toohey and Joseph Bevilacqua, who argued that residents need more relief by reducing the residential tax burden and noted homeowners are also facing higher water and sewer rates.
He also argued that many small businesses received federal loans and grants because of the pandemic while homeowners were not eligible for any of it. Toohey recommended a rate of 1.75, which gained the support of Bevilacqua, but the suggestion was rejected by the council majority.
The new residential rate of $11.15 per $1,000 in valuation is lower than last year’s rate of $12.72, however, homeowners will pay more because the value of residential properties has increased.
The new commercial/industrial rate is $20.33 compared to last year’s rate of $23.30 per $1,000 in valuation. Owners of commercial properties will pay less because the value of those properties did not increase as much as they did in previous years while owners of industrial properties saw their property values increase.
City Assessor Christine Webb said both the residential and commercial/industrial rates must still be approved by the state Department of Revenue, which is expected to happen the first week of December.
Haverhill uses the state’s tax classification law when setting the rates. That law allows communities to give homeowners a break by setting a residential rate that is lower than the rate charged to businesses.
A tax rate is the amount of money a property owner pays per $1,000 worth of property.
Webb said the average single-family home in Haverhill for the current Fiscal Year 2023 is valued at $462,309, compared to $389,474 last year.
Homeowners can expect to see the increase in their next quarterly property tax bills, which they should receive the first week of January. Those bills will reflect the new tax rate and the new property valuations, according to the city assessor’s office.
The average commercial property assessed at $809,925. Last year’s average industrial property was assessed at $1,047,816.
The new property valuations are now available on the city assessor’s website under “Check your property assessments.”
The council voted against proposals for a small commercial exemption, a residential exemption and an open space discount.
