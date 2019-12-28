HAVERHILL — Police are investigating a shooting in the area of High and Jackson streets, according to a post from Haverhill Police Department's Twitter.
There is property damage reported at 65 Jackson Street, but there have been no injuries reported at this time, according to police.
Police have arrested two brothers from Lawrence in connection with the shooting — Aidan Rodriguez, 20, and Isaac Rodriguez, 18.
The men are facing charges including assault to murder along with other firearms charges, according to police.