HAVERHILL — Police say one person was injured in a shooting on Sunday night in the area of 163 Grove St.
Police Capt. Stephen Doherty said police were notified at 9:53 p.m. and that the victim was transported to a local hospital, then was subsequently transported to a Boston area hospital.
As of 9:15 a.m. Monday, Doherty did not have a status on the victim's condition.
Doherty would not identify the age or gender of the victim and would not discuss details of the shooting, which he said is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Haverhill police detective Kyle McCann at 978-373-1212, ext. 1578. You can also leave a message on the anonymous tip line by following the prompts.