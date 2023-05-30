HAVERHILL — The City Clerk’s office will hold early voting for the upcoming Special Election from Wednesday, May 31, to Saturday, June 3. All early voting will occur in the former Registry of Motor Vehicles location in the basement of City Hall at 4 Summer St., most easily accessible from the Newcomb Street side of the building. The location is fully accessible from the Main Street lower parking lot.
Voters who go to the polls on June 6 for the special election will answer “yes” or “no” to a single question on whether to approve a debt exclusion override to pay for a new Consentino Middle School.
Two funding plans have been put forward, one is to roll over expiring Hale Hospital debt payments and also use a small portion of the city's "tax levy capacity," which the mayor defines as money the city did not tax in the past but can tax in the future.
The other plan, a debt exclusion, would raise taxes specifically to pay for the Consentino while leaving the city's entire tax levy capacity for other uses such as employee pay raises, a new fire station or other big projects without the need to ask for voter approval.
The mayor has said a new school will be built regardless of how the vote turns out.
Pride Flag Raising Ceremony is Thursday
HAVERHILL — In recognition of June being Gay Pride Month, the city will host a pride flag raising ceremony on Thursday at 4 p.m. in front of City Hall, 4 Summer St. The public is invited.
City Councilor Tom Sullivan is organizing the event and will offer a welcome speech and the Rev. Donna Spencer Collins will offer greetings and a blessing. Mayor James Fiorentini will present remarks and will introduce Haverhill Police Officer Desiray Caracoglia, head of the department's new LGBTQIA+ unit. Caracoglia will discuss the unit's mission.
Carol Ireland of the Violence, Intervention and Prevention (VIP) program will present local Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) leaders Chelsea Daigle and Patrick Sainato, who started LGBTQ youth groups in Haverhill's public schools. A dinner buffet at Hans Garden on Washington Street is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is sponsored by the DEI Committee at Pentucket Bank. Eastern Bank will provide swag, including sunglasses, wrist bands, bandanas, and fans.
Spring craft fair is Saturday
AMESBURY — The second spring craft fair will be held on the lawn of the Main Street Congregational Church, 145 Main St., on Saturday, June 3. Vendors will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. displaying a wide variety of handmade treasures and art. Rain date is Sunday, June 4.
The Church Ladies will be providing snacks and lunch.
For more information contact Heidi at 978-457-0208 or bamfvending@gmail.com.
International poster exhibit at the public library
HAVERHILL — The public library will present an international poster exhibit titled "Ban the Bomb" June 2 to 29. The exhibit is from the collection of Stephen Lewis. The museum is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is fully accessible.
For more information call 978-373-1586. This program is supported in part by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council, which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council and a donation by Painters District Council 35.
Cultural Arts Day on the Freeman Trail
HAVERHILL — Whittier's Birthplace will host a family-friendly celebration of cultural arts at each of the 13 stops along the half mile Freeman Memorial trail on the Birthplace property on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Experience poets, musicians, visual artists, and more outdoors. This event is supported by a Mass Cultural Council’s Festivals Grant.
