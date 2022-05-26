HAVERHILL - A Haverhill High School student was arrested Thursday afternoon following a false threat to the school which prompted a shelter-in-place order that has since been lifted, the Haverhill Police Department reported via their Facebook page.
Police officers responded to the campus “for a report of a potentially armed student making threats," the post said.
Haverhill Public Schools also posted a statement on its website saying there was a brief shelter-in-place at Haverhill High School after receiving the threat and “immediately notified the Haverhill Police.”
They said the police department investigated the situation, located the student and found no weapons, deeming it not a valid threat.
“We thank the Haverhill Police Department and the staff and students of Haverhill High School for their appropriate response,” said the statement from Haverhill Schools.
The false threat came just two days after the shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Yesterday, Haverhill Public Schools leadership team issued a release of safety protocols in place for its schools.
In the release, HPS said the ALICE Protocol is in place to respond to potential intruders and that each school “has developed a building emergency preparedness plan.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.