HAVERHILL — An agreement was reached Wednesday evening between the School Committee negotiation team and the Haverhill Education Association on a new teachers contract totaling about $25 million, however, language in the pact must still be finalized during negotiations Thursday.
Classes were canceled again for Thursday – the fourth straight day that students missed school.
“We believe this contract will put the Haverhill teachers on par with teachers in similar urban school districts,” said Scott Wood, chair of the School Committee negotiation team during a Zoom meeting about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. “We still remain stuck on language related to administrative processes and we will resume those talks Thursday.”
He said the one “hiccup” that arose during negotiations involved a difference in opinion on student discipline processes, which he said are heavily regulated.
“Our concern is relative to student privacy laws and making sure any agreement we come to doesn’t violate student privacy laws,” Wood said.
“We know this has been a difficult time for the students and families in Haverhill,” he added, “and I want to give them assurances that we are working as hard as we possibly can to settle this strike and get your children back into their classrooms on Friday.”
Wood characterized the state of negotiations as, “I think we’re on the 1-yard line and pretty close to going into the end zone.”
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta noted in a message to parents, sent 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, that the School Committee bargaining team was still negotiating with the union. She had previously promised to notify parents by 7 p.m.
“We are still hopeful to finalize negotiations tonight, we cannot keep our families who need to make alternative plans waiting any longer,” she said. “As a result, we are going to cancel school for Thursday, Oct. 20. All child care and food sites will remain open tomorrow.”
The Haverhill Education Association and the Massachusetts Teachers Association faced the possibility of being fined unless they ended the strike. Teachers after rallied for support in front of City Hall.
At a hearing Wednesday, a Superior Court judge agreed with the Haverhill School Committee contract negotiation team in implementing hefty fines against the Haverhill Education Association and Massachusetts Teachers Association.
Judge James Lang ruled that both unions must pay $50,000 each starting Wednesday if the teachers strike continued past 4:30 p.m. that day. Additionally, for each following day that the two teachers associations failed to fully comply with the preliminary injunction, the fines would be increased an additional $10,000 per day.
The contempt of court order came after two consecutive orders by Lang – on Monday and Tuesday – that required teachers to return to work. Both orders were ignored.
Following another round of stalled contract negotiations Tuesday, the School Committee negotiation subcommittee of Wood and Paul Magliocchetti issued a statement indicating they remained seated at the negotiating table while Haverhill Education Association representatives walked away.
“The subcommittee remains committed to reaching a fair and equitable agreement for all members,” Wood said, noting there had been no blocking by any member of the subcommittee negotiating team “contrary to the rumor and innuendo that is being spread.”
Mayor James Fiorentini, who was advised by the Ethics Commission that he cannot comment on the strike or the negotiations since his son is a teacher, said there were hundreds of social media posts with inaccurate information about city finances and the city budget and posts about the strike.
“No money has been withheld from the schools,” the mayor said. “Their entire budget has been allocated to them. The school budget is $110 million, which is a $9 million increase over last year. In addition to that, the schools get their own pot of ARPA money, which is called ARPA ESSER money. All of that, around $8 million has been allocated to the schools. Nothing has been withheld or held back.”
Fiorentini noted the school budget has doubled in the past 11 years, and in all probability, it will increase again this year.
“When this is over, hopefully I’ll be able to comment further and give everyone a complete update,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.