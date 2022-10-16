HAVERHILL — School officials canceled classes for Monday after members of the Haverhill Education Association voted to go on strike if a new contract was not negotiated by Sunday night.
Although students will not report to school, all employees are expected to report to work, school officials said.
Representatives for the union and school officials negotiated for seven hours Saturday and most of Sunday, with talks concluding unsuccessfully at 5 p.m.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta immediately informed parents that although both sides compromised during the negotiations, the School Committee and the union did not reach a tentative agreement.
“As such, we are forced to cancel school for students on Monday,” she told parents. “The day has been converted to a professional development day for all staff. Canceling school for students will require that we make up each day of lost learning time at the end of the school year.”
On Friday, the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board issued a ruling that the Haverhill Education Association cease its efforts to strike, noting such a strike would be illegal and for the union to notify the board by Sunday of its decision.
Marotta said conversations between the association and the School Committee’s negotiation team are to resume Monday at 8 a.m. and that she hopes the strike would be brief and school will be back in session Tuesday.
“As previously noted, the Haverhill YMCA and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will be open on Monday for children presently enrolled in their programs,” Marotta said.
Teachers staged a rally Sunday on the steps of City Hall prior to a 12:30 p.m. press conference to be held by the School Committee contract bargaining team of Scott Wood, chair of the committee, and Paul Magliocchetti.
The press conference was subsequently moved to Magliocchetti’s law office on Bailey Boulevard, where teachers gathered outside in support of what they said should be a “fair” contract.
During the press conference, Magliocchetti said he and Wood believe there are many association members who, if fully informed about what was being offered, would accept the offer.
“One thing that’s happened in these negotiations that never happened in my years on the School Committee, and this is probably my fourth teachers contract, is there were five MTA reps in the room with them during mediation yesterday (Saturday),” Magliocchetti said. “That’s unheard of and I think that speaks volumes as to who is controlling these negotiations.”
Wood said that what was offered Sunday would amount to the largest pay increase the association would have received in 20 years and also the largest increase any union in the city would have received in the last 20 years.
Many teachers held signs noting, “Haverhill Teachers on Strike,” “Fair Contract for Haverhill Educators” and “Support our Students by Supporting our Educators.”
Barry Davis, the association’s first vice president, said the two sides came closer to agreeing on a contract but there is still a gap, placing the blame on Mayor James Fiorentini.
Davis said that under Fiorentini’s administration, teachers went seven years without raises to help the city pay off its Hale Hospital debt and that because of the mayor’s policies, “good teachers leave, great teachers leave, and those who want to work in a gateway city don’t because of the way the mayor funds education.”
“He always said, ‘I’ll make it up to you in the next contract’ and now is the time to do that,” Davis said of Fiorentini.
“The biggest issue for closing the gap is for Mayor James Fiorentini to realize he has a chance to fix this,” Davis said. “He has control of the budget and with the swipe of a pen he can send the money necessary to fully fund our schools. Even though he’s not involved in negotiations as his son is a teacher, he is still in control of the budget and he’s holding Student Opportunity Act money and won’t give it to the teachers who work hard for the city.”
Davis said the union began negotiations for a new three-year contract, asking for a 10% pay increase in the first year, and 6% raises in each of the following two years.
“At our bargaining team’s last public session, it was 7%, 6% and 5%,” he said of the union’s request.
Neither Davis nor the School Committee bargaining team would say what teachers were being offered by the city.
Following the rally, Davis directed members of the union to distribute leaflets to neighbors of the mayor and the School Committee bargaining team.
Parents of children who are registered for before-school or after-school programs at the YMCA were to be notified by the organization of child care options, including a full-day program from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Parents of children who were not registered for before-school or after-school programs at the YMCA but are enrolled in kindergarten through Grade 4 in Haverhill Public Schools can sign up for a drop in-program at the Plaistow Community YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Preregistration was required in advance.
Marotta said the district’s food services department will provide all children under the age of 18 a free school lunch on Monday and breakfast on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: The Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St.; the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson St.; Swasey Field Park, 59 Blaisdell St.; Haverhill Stadium at Lincoln and Nettleton avenues; the Public Works Department parking lot at 500 Primrose St.; Winnekenni Castle tennis courts, 347 Kenoza Ave.; Bradford Common and Cashman’s Field on Hilldale Avenue.
