Haverhill teachers hold 'walk-ins' in support of new contract

HAVERHILL — Teachers in Haverhill's public schools staged a "walk in" Monday morning outside their schools in support of a new contract they expected would be put up for a vote last week but was delayed.
One group of teachers from Golden Hill Elementary and Nettle Middle schools, members of the Haverhill Education Association (HEA), the teachers union, stood at the Boardman Street entrances to both schools and held signs displaying words such as "fair contract now," "support teachers" and "educators are the heart of Haverhill."
In response to an interruption in contract negotiations last week, HEA president Anthony Parolisi said union members decided to hold "solidarity walk-ins" across the district to take place 15 minutes before their contractual work day begins, and that they all walked into their schools five minutes before the contractual start of their day.
Parolisi said the high school kicked off the show of force Monday at 7 a.m., with teachers joined by Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, who was there in support of the local union.
"Haverhill has been getting attention across the state and Merrie has been very supportive of us," Parolisi said.
Many HEA members who stood in support of a contract wore red jerseys, which many of them have also wore to school on Wednesdays in support of increased education funding locally, statewide and across the nation.
Parolisi said Monday's walk-ins were a response to last week's forced cancellation of a vote on a new contract.
Parolisi said the HEA's contract negotiation team believed it had come to an agreement with the School Committee contract negotiation team on a new, three-year teacher contract that would have provided pay raises and a restructuring of longevity pay.
"On Wednesday (of last week), we learned through the city solicitor there was misunderstanding over the contract in that they had a less-costly interpretation than we did and that they needed more time to understand how much our interpretation would cost," Parolisi said. "Their issue wasn’t necessarily that they would not pay for it, but that they did not know if they could pay for it, so they needed time to research it to see what the difference in cost would be."
He said the union planned to hold a vote on a new contract at its annual meeting last Thursday, with additional voting on Friday, but the vote had to be postponed due to the misunderstanding in details of the proposed contract.
"Instead of voting, members decided to convene as an action committee, and one decision was to adjourn early and attend the School Committee meeting (Thursday night) in a show of solidarity and to express frustration at not being able to vote on a contract as the School Committee was not able to resolve the discrepancy in time," Parolisi said.
He said the union's contract negotiation team planned to meet again with the School Committee contract negotiation team on Monday morning to see if an agreement could be reached.
He said that from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, the union's contract action team planned to convene at the HEA office, assess participation in the day's walk-in, and make a recommendation regarding the union's next steps.