HAVERHILL — The City Clerk’s office will distribute four Republican and four Democrat ballots to polling locations in Haverhill for the Sept. 6 state primary.
The ballots will be specific to the ward and precinct where voters cast their ballots. Polling locations have changed this year so to find your location visit sec.state.ma.us/WhereDoIVoteMA/WhereDoIVote.
Starting in January, voters will see a less confusing level of representation when the city goes from four state representatives to two. It also moves from one state senator to two.
Currently, Haverhill is represented by state Reps. Lenny Mirra, R-West Newbury; Christina Minicucci, D-North Andover, Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen and Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, and by State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, who is running for state auditor. Campbell is not seeking re-election.
The new district maps that were drafted by the Legislature and approved by the governor last November will result in two state representatives covering two areas of the city.
Vargas, a Democrat, is running unopposed for the Third Essex District for state representative. The Third Essex District, which encompasses mostly the eastern part of the city, includes Haverhill’s Ward 1 Precincts 1, P2, P2A, P3 and P3A; W2 P3; W3 P1, P2 and P3; W4 P1, P2 and P3; W5 P3A; W6 P1, P2, P2A and P3, and W7 P3.
Ryan Hamilton of Methuen, also a Democrat, is running unopposed for the 15th Essex District for state representative. The 15th Essex District, which encompasses mostly the western part of the city, includes Haverhill’s Ward 2 Precincts 1 and P2; W5 P1, P1A, P2, P3; W7 P1, P2, P2A and P3A.
Running in the primary for the First Essex Senate District on the Democrat ballots are Pavel Payano and Doris Rodriguez of Lawrence, and Eunice Zeigler of Methuen.
The First Essex Senate District encompasses much of the city’s center and contains a large number of low-income and majority-minority neighborhoods and includes Haverhill’s Ward 1 Precincts P1, P2 and P3; W2 P3; W3 P1, P2 and P3; W5 P1A, and W7 P2A.
Voters in the Second Essex and Middlesex Senate District will see Barry Finegold, a lawyer from Andover, on Haverhill’s Democrat primary ballots and coffee chain owner Salvatore DeFranco of Haverhill, a former Navy SEAL, on Haverhill’s Republican primary ballots.
The Second Essex and Middlesex Senate District basically surrounds the First Essex Senate District and includes Haverhill’s Ward 1 Precincts 2A and 3A; W2 P1 and P2; W4 P1, P2 and P3; W5 P1, P2, P3 and P3A; W6 P1, P2 and P3, and W7 P1, P2, P3 and P3A.
