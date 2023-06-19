HAVERHILL — The city has received $556,000 in state grants to create or improve walking and biking trails and other recreational improvements at Riverside and Winnekenni parks, Mayor James Fiorentini recently announced.
The funding is part of $11.6 million announced by the Healey-Driscoll Administration through the MassTrails Grant Program to support 68 trail improvement projects across the state. The money seeks to “expand and connect the state’s network of off-road, shared-use pathways and trails for recreation, exercise, and environmentally friendly commuting,” according to a press release.
The Riverside Park grant includes $500,000 to build a 2,100-foot-long, 10-foot-wide paved trail along the Merrimack River behind River’s Edge Plaza.
City officials said the recent public easements obtained by the city for the redevelopment of the former Building 19 retail space helped make this project viable.
Fiorentini said this project will help address pedestrian safety issues in the area by linking Riverside Park with the Groveland Bridge and the Groveland Community Trail by creating a nature trail behind the plaza along the bend in the river. He said it also expands a pedestrian and bicycling network along both banks of the river from the Basiliere Bridge at the entrance to downtown to the Bates Bridge that connects Haverhill to Groveland.
The city also was awarded $56,000 to improve trails at Winnekenni Park that link that park to the Plug Pond recreational and swimming area. The project includes installing signs, fixing potholes and washouts in low-lying areas, stabilizing the river bank, and making other improvement along the trail.
“This is all part of our long-running commitment to improving all our parks, playgrounds, and recreational areas, and making Haverhill a more walkable community,” Fiorentini said.
The mayor credited the city’s new grants manager Kerry Fitzgerald for her work obtaining the funding and noted that next year’s city budget includes an unprecedented $120,000 to be shared by Fitzgerald and the city’s Washington D.C.-based federal grant consultants Merchant-McIntyre, who secured almost $1 million for the city in the past year.
According to state officials, the MassTrails Grant Program provides matching grants, technical assistance, and resources to individuals, municipalities, nonprofits, and other public entities. The money goes toward the design, construction, and maintenance of diverse, high-quality trails, including hiking trails, bikeways, and shared-use paths. The program supports projects that build public-private partnerships.
“Outdoor recreation is directly tied to the economic prosperity of our state,” Gov. Maura Healey said. “By investing in our trails system, we can give our residents opportunities to get outside, commute for free, and showcase all the natural assets Massachusetts has to offer. This is how we grow our economy, cut emissions, and improve health outcomes all at the same time.”
The MassTrails Grant Program is funded through two sources: The Massachusetts DCR capital budget and the Federal Highway Administration’s Recreational Trails Program grants, managed at the state level by MassDOT. DCR administers MassTrails grants. Additionally, the communities receiving funding will provide a proposed match of nearly $16 million.
The inter-agency MassTrails Team, which includes MassDOT, EEA and DCR, and the Massachusetts Recreational Trails Advisory Board review all grant applications. The program provides essential funding for project development, design, and construction of shared-use pathways, facilitating connections to where people live, work, and recreate.
