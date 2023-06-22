HAVERHILL — A former residential housing counselor at a nonprofit regional housing agency has agreed to pay back twice what she fraudulently received in Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding.
Jennifer Munoz, 32, of Haverhill agreed to pay $109,100 over the course of three years to resolve allegations that from April 2020 to January 2022, she filed false claims to obtain $54,550 from the ERAP program for her personal benefit, according to a press release from the office of Massachusetts Inspector General Jeffrey Shapiro.
Based on an investigation initiated by the IG’s office, it is alleged that Munoz violated the Massachusetts False Claims Act when she submitted three rental assistance applications for individuals who were not actually tenants in her two-family home in Haverhill, the press release said.
At the same time, she was employed at Community Teamwork Inc., a Regional Administering Agency for the state’s rental assistance programs. Munoz used her position at CTI to facilitate the approval of her fraudulent applications, the press release said. CTI terminated her employment after learning of these actions.
The case was referred to the IG’s office. In the Final Judgment by Consent, recently filed in Suffolk Superior Court, Munoz agreed to pay the state double the amount of the ERAP funds she fraudulently received. Munoz has also agreed that she will never apply for state housing assistance again in the future, the press release said.
“There is a harmful ripple effect when resources are diverted from their intended purpose,” Inspector General Jeffrey Shapiro said. “This office will continue to vigorously pursue allegations of such fraud and to seek accountability for those who put their own interests ahead of those who need and rely on this support.”
The OIG operates a hotline for anyone to report fraud or other suspected wrongdoing involving public funds or property by contacting 800-322-1323 or by email to IGO-FightFraud@mass.gov.
