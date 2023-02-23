HAVERHILL — A Haverhill woman who police say was involved in making and distributing thousands of pills containing fentanyl in Haverhill and Lawrence was ordered held without bail as a danger to society Thursday.
Oladis Rossely Anziani, 38, of 562 Main St., first floor, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in 200 grams or more of heroin/morphine/opium and manufacturing a controlled substance.
Both Anziani and her co-defendant, Angel Joel Diaz, 34, of the same address, were arrested Feb. 15 outside of their apartment while in the process of delivering 30,000 pills to an undercover DEA agent through a pre-arranged buy.
Anziani was taken into custody by Haverhill police while Diaz was taken into custody by federal authorities. According to an announcement last week from the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, Diaz appeared in federal court in Boston on Feb. 16 where he was charged with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Diaz was detained following his appearance.
Anziani was arraigned on the charges on Feb. 16 in Haverhill District Court and was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing that was held Thursday, Feb. 23.
At that hearing, during which Anziani required the use of a Spanish interpreter, Assistant District Attorney Cal Skeirik told Judge Cesar Archilla that Anziani is a danger to society considering the large amount of drugs she was trafficking and that she was perpetuating the drug epidemic.
Skeirik also said he expects Anziani will be indicted on the charges.
Archilla ordered Anziani held without bail as a danger to society and scheduled a pretrial conference for March 22.
According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, Anziani and Diaz had been under investigation since January by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies for distributing counterfeit fentanyl pills in the Haverhill and Lawrence area. The report said the two have had sold thousands of pills on numerous occasions to an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent and that Anziani and Diaz were together during each undercover buy.
Anziani and Diaz were arrested on Feb. 15 outside of their apartment while in the process of delivering 30,000 pills to the undercover agent through a pre-arranged sale, the report said.
Armed with a search warrant, police entered Anziani’s apartment where they found Anziani’s two boys, ages 5 and 16, and Anziani’s 99-year-old grandfather, who was confined to a bed. Anziani’s 21-year-old daughter was called to the scene to take custody of her siblings, the report said.
Police said they filed a 51A report with the Department of Children and Families on behalf of the juveniles.
In a front bedroom police found a pill press with various attachments, bags of pills, bags of colored powder, boxes of plastic bags capable of being heat sealed, three respirator masks and rubber gloves. Residue on the pill press tested positive for amphetamines, the report said.
A search of the bathroom turned up a large plastic bag containing thousands of small, blue pills. A search of the kitchen turned up a plastic jug filled with a blue powder believed to be a mixture of fentanyl, methamphetamine and a cutting agent, including blue coloring ready to be placed into a pill press for the manufacture of pills, the report said.
Police said they also found three digital scales, one plastic bag of blue powder and one plastic bag of pink powder as well as a heat sealing device. A search of the garage turned up another pill press, a kilo press, a quarter kilo press and a finger press, the report said.
