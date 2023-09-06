HAVERHILL — Maureen Healy of Haverhill, a friend and supporter of Ruth’s House in Lafayette Square, exceeded her own expectations during an August initiative to collect new socks for children and adults.
She initially hoped to deliver 100 pairs to the Merrimack Valley organization but by reaching out to neighbors and to the community on social media, her call to action resulted in ten times the amount she’d imagined, enabling her to deliver more than 1,000 pairs.
“One of my women’s groups, Soroptimists, conducted bra drives for Ruth’s House but we were on hiatus this summer and I knew Ruth’s House needed socks,” Healy said. “I kicked off my drive by buying some socks and then I put it on Facebook for families and friends. By that time I’d gathered almost 400 pairs and with just five days left in the month I tried to get to 500 pairs. I announced that everyone who donated socks I’d match up to 50 more pairs and by the end of the month I’d collected 1,048 pairs.
Ruth’s House can only distribute what it receives, said its Executive Director Amy Smith-Boden, who noted that gifting socks frees up money for other essential expenses.
“Enter Maureen Healy, who over a coffee asked what was most needed,” she said. “Five minutes later a sock drive was initiated in Maureen’s mind. Our business model ensures that every item donated is immediately redistributed to those who need it the most. It’s a continuous cycle and it is the only way we can operate.”
When growing up Healy’s mom worked as a nurse and her father was a teacher.
“I was truly inspired by my mother, who worked, raised four children and helped everyone she could,” Healy said. “She would bake muffins for elderly relatives, and just sit and talk to them. She would take care of kids with cancer, which was not part of her main job and they would even come to our house to be part of our family. When I was really young, I remember my mom worked at a nursing home and there was a woman who didn’t have any family so she carried her into our house and let her know she was with family. It really showed me how important it is to show love to everyone.”
“I also have fallen on hard times and I’ve had good people who have helped me up and I should say raised me up because sometimes we all just need that extended kindness,” Healy added.
People on any type of government assistance are allowed to shop for clothing for free at Ruth’s House and can receive 10 clothing items per person in addition to three pairs of underwear, three pairs of socks, gently used bras, and hygiene products (as available). This opportunity is available every three months to every member of a household. While the clothing is gently used, the socks and underwear are always new.
Ruth’s House currently serves an average of 150 children and adults per month but is also open to everyone in the community who can shop for a variety of merchandise including books, household items, clothing, jewelry, board games, linens, blankets, comforters and more.
Ruth’s House depends on its thrift store sales, grants, and its annual Changing Seasons Changing Lives fundraiser to cover operational expenses. This is where generous donors, like Maureen Healy, come in, Smith-Boden said.
“We are simply a venue where those willing to donate gently used items can give to individuals or families facing economic hardships,” Smith-Boden said.
Donations can be dropped off at 111 Lafayette Square during donations hours, which are Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ruth’s House is open for shopping Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This year’s “Changing Seasons Changing Lives” dinner will be held Oct. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St.
You can support Ruth’s House with donations of household items or clothing or make a monthly donation of $10 or $20, which can make a huge impact. Ruth’s House also welcomes volunteers who can spare a few hours or more each week. For more information or to purchase tickets to the Oct. 14 fundraiser, visit online at Ruthshouse.org.
