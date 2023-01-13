HAVERHILL — To describe Rose Leonard-Flynn’s efforts to raise money to help find a cure for cancer as remarkable would be an understatement.
Now in the 11th year of her Move for the Movement dance celebration, Leonard-Flynn, 55, and her family along with a cadre of volunteers have raised nearly $300,000 for cancer research.
This annual non-competitive dance event kicked off on Jan. 7 at Sutton High School in Sutton and concludes with four shows this weekend at the Collins Center in Andover.
In recognition of her efforts, the American Cancer Society Northeast Region will present Leonard-Flynn with the Sandra C. Labaree award, which is given to volunteers who exemplify the values of the American Cancer Society.
“I’m so excited about this award I didn’t even know I was nominated,” Leonard-Flynn said. “It’s really not me, it’s the 30 volunteers who give their time for Move for the Movement, which features performances by dance studio students and professional dance companies.”
Mannette said Leonard-Flynn was chosen to win by the ACS New England Area Board of Directors for exemplifying determination.
“Only a few people receive this honor in New England each year,” she said.
Leonard-Flynn, now 11 years a breast cancer survivor, will be presented with the award on Saturday during the Move for the Movement noontime performance at the Collins Center. Additional shows are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 15, at noon and at 6 p.m.
A secretary at the Tilton School in Haverhill, Leonard-Flynn was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011. Radical measures were taken as she underwent nine operations over the next six years along with 36 rounds of radiation treatments.
Cancer has affected other family members. Her sister fought breast cancer and is also a survivor, her brother had thyroid cancer and is a survivor, but she lost her father-in-law to a rare form of cancer.
In 2012, as a cancer survivor and an avid dance mom, Leonard-Flynn decided to host a fun dance event as a way to raise money for important cancer research and treatments for those diagnosed with cancer. Move for the Movement was born and has been going strong ever since.
“Following treatments and surgeries, I also started to walk the Relay for Life of Greater Haverhill,” she said. “I called the American Cancer Society to talk to someone with knowledge about what I was going through inside and since I liked to walk, that’s what I did.”
“I don’t want my two daughters to hear they have cancer and I don’t want my future grandchildren to hear it, and that’s why I do it,” Leonard-Flynn said. “You may be a survivor, but you’re always waiting for that shoe to drop.”
Her Relay for Life team, Rosie’s Riveters, raised thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society but when the Relay went virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic, she connected with her neighbors and created the 24-hour Rosebud Relay walk around her Pilgrim Road neighborhood as a way to continue to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
“I walk 40 miles in 24 hours,” she said. “As the night goes on should I need to rest for a while, I will tag another member of my walking team, Rosie’s Riveters, so there’s always someone walking then I’ll resume my walking until the end, when we pop a bottle of champagne.”
The Rosebud Relay, which launches for its fourth year in May, has been her way to give back and help others do the same.
“I’m doing this for others who can’t,” she said. “I don’t do it for accolades or a pat on the back. I do it for people who can’t as they are being treated and may not have the motivation or support system. and I do it because I have a passion to eradicate cancer.”
Planning for each year’s Move for the Movement program begins months in advance.
“We start in June when the first emails go out to the 60 studios and this was the first year we filled all six shows by November with 10 studios per show,” she said. “We also of six or more professional dance companies participating.”
“We also sell Move for the Movement apparel during our shows with help from Old School Apparel of Saugus,” she added.
