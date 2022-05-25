HAVERHILL — Ever since she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, Rose Leonard-Flynn has vowed to never give up.
So she started the Rosebud Relay three years ago and has raised more than $7,000 through the annual walks to benefit the American Cancer Society.{em}
Last weekend, Leonard-Flynn led the relay in her Pilgrim Road neighborhood to raise even more money in the fight against cancer.
Along with her Rosie’s Riveters Relay for Life team and neighbors, Leonard-Flynn walked for 24 hours straight, starting at noon Friday and walking through the night to reach the full-day goal on Saturday.
She walked 40 miles in the 24 hours.
Leonard-Flynn is now a 10-year breast cancer survivor. Radical measures were taken as she underwent nine operations in six years.
Cancer has affected her family, with her loved ones battling as well. Her sister also fought breast cancer, her brother had thyroid cancer, and she lost her father-in-law to a rare form of cancer.
The Rosebud Relay has been her way to give back and help others do the same.
Leonard-Flynn has participated and raised money for the Relay for Life of Greater Haverhill since her diagnosis to support the fight to end cancer after all the great care she received at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Relay for Life returns to Northern Essex Community College next month after it was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leonard-Flynn took it upon herself to continue her walk for a cause despite the cancellations and has since walked more than 120 miles in her neighborhood during her relay.
She said walking is the least she can do to raise awareness for cancer research.
“If I can walk for 40 miles for 24 hours for those who can’t, then I’m going to do it,” Leonard-Flynn said. “That’s my way of giving back. It’s my way of saying, ‘I’m here, I’m walking it for you.’ I have so many people who are here who will walk with me.”
Her neighborhood embraces the walk each year, offering food, snacks and beverages along the route for her team as it laps the neighborhood. They have welcomed the walk with open arms and have created a community that helps each other.
Her neighbors stopped by her driveway during the event and made donations and also purchased purple ribbons prior to the relay. They left positive words of encouragement or told their own stories of how cancer has affected their lives.
Leonard-Flynn emphasized that the Rosebud Relay has become a chance for her Haverhill neighborhood to come together for something other than a block party or cookout and show unity and offer support for a cause.
“They look forward to the fact that we do this and we do it with enthusiasm because we are not quiet,” Leonard-Flynn said. “We are here for a reason because there is a cause and we all have been touched by it. Not all of it has been positive. Sometimes, they’ve lost their loved ones and this is a chance to be able to say, ‘You know what, we’re here. We are doing something and we are going it together.’”
Her daughter had a poignant message for her mother during this year’s walk. Leonard-Flynn said her daughter told her that in the early years of her cancer battle, she couldn’t live life, but now she’s living and loving it. This is Leonard-Flynn’s way of telling cancer it won’t take her down.
Leonard-Flynn said she will continue to raise money for the American Cancer Society and hold events such as the Rosebud Relay so that she will never have to hear her daughters tell her they have cancer. Along with the Rosebud Relay, Leonard-Flynn has raised more than $300,000 for cancer research with her Move for the Movement dance show fundraiser.
And she’ll keep walking year after year because it’s what she loves to do.
“I walk for those who can’t and if I could say anything to anyone, it’s, ‘Live every day because you don’t know if tomorrow is going to happen,”’ Leonard-Flynn said. “Don’t give up hope. If you ever give up hope, then you have nothing left.”
