HAVERHILL — A Haverhill Water Department worker had to be rescued after a trench he was working in at 119 Carleton St. collapsed around him and he was buried waist-deep in dirt.
Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said a Haverhill Police officer who was working a detail at the site called dispatch at 9:42 a.m. on Wednesday to report what had happened and to request assistance.
"When we arrived the young man was conscious and alert in the hole, waist-deep in dirt, and his coworkers were busy digging him out," O'Brien said. "Engine 1 responded from the High Street station along with Rescue 1 and car 2 from the Water Street station and assisted in the rescue, removing the young man with help from the Water Department."
O'Brien said the man was checked by Trinity EMS at the scene and was uninjured. He was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Assistant DPW Director Robert Ward said the Water Department is replacing about 800 feet of water main on Carleton Street and that the work began last week and should be completed in a few weeks.
Carleton Street connects Broadway (Route 97) with Lowell Avenue near Westgate Plaza.
"We've had a lot of breaks in the old section so we're replacing it," Ward said.
He said inspectors from the state's Department of Labor Standards and Department of Public Safety were on scene and expressed concerns about the lack of a trench box that would have prevented the walls from collapsing.
Officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were on scene too, Ward said, but they don't have jurisdiction over municipalities, which is why state inspectors got involved.
"There was a trench box on site but it wasn't in the trench," Ward said. "Sometimes the guys want to move along quickly and will neglect things or take things for granted. The trench might look good and the soil might look stable and they make assumptions which in this case did not turn out to be correct."
Ward said his workers should have known better.
"They understand it and I spoke to them," he said.
Ward said the situation could have been worse, especially if the trench was deeper.
"There have been guys killed in deeper trenches where they are completely buried," he said. "When we have water mains deeper than five or six feet deep we usually hire a contractor. This trench was about six feet, which we're OK with but deeper than that we'll sub-contract it out as we really don't want to be working in deep trenches."
One other concern state inspectors had was where workers had piled material removed from the trench, Ward said.
"It should be no closer than two feet from the trench but it wasn't quite two feet," he said.
He said one inspector said there could be a possible fine involved, while the other did not mention any fines.
"Work was halted so inspectors could do their work," Ward said. "We backfilled the trench and we expect to do some clean up on Thursday and regroup before moving forward. When work resumes they will be using a trench box.
"For all of us it was a good wake up call on looking at what we're doing and taking all the precautions we need to take," Ward said.