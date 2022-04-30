HAVERHILL — Eleven people were left homeless Friday morning after a wind-driven fire destroyed one home, heavily damaged another, and melted the siding on two more, Fire Chief Robert O’Brien said.
The fire started around 10 a.m. at 40 Portland St., O’Brien said.
The owner of the building told investigators he heard a “whooshing sound,” looked out the front door, and saw a wall of orange flames.
“He couldn’t get out front door,” O’Brien said. “He took his wife and young child and they went out the back door.”
The wind then built the fire into a full-blown inferno, completely engulfing 40 Portland St. and jumping to the home next door, O’Brien said.
The building to the left of 40 Portland St. also sustained extensive damage and is uninhabitable.
Eight people lived in that multi-family dwelling.
“The wind really created a challenge,” he said. “The two buildings with the most damage were only 10 or 15 feet apart.”
He said the initial blaze also caused the siding on two other houses to melt. The blaze was so intense that before firefighters got to the scene, that process had already begun.
Once firefighters were set up, he said, they put “heavy water flow” on the other two buildings.
He said once utilities are restored to the two slightly damaged buildings — which was expected this weekend — residents can return to them.
He said investigators, including from the State Fire Marshal’s office, are looking into the cause of the blaze.
It appears that nothing is being ruled out. When asked if it could be arson or a gas leak, he said it was too early to tell.
He did note, however, that many of the most recent fires in the area have been caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.
With much of the area in drought conditions, he said, it doesn’t take much for a cigarette tossed out of a car window or thrown on the ground to cause a significant fire.
“I’m not saying that’s what happened here, but people have got to be careful with disposal of cigarettes,” he said.
