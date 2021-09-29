HAVERHILL — The community is invited to participate in the 14th Annual Community Walk for Peace, which takes place Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in GAR Park.
This free "Unity in our Community" event, which will be held rain or shine, is being organized by Violence Intervention & Prevention Haverhill in partnership with various community organizations and groups and is intended to bring the community together to raise awareness and celebrate efforts to address and prevent violence.
The event will include youth speakers, a DJ, face painting, games and a free cookout in partnership with Haverhill Police. Free T-shirts for the first 250 youth.
The 1.6 mile Walk for Peace begins and ends at GAR Park, adjacent to the Citizens Center. There will be a brief stop at city hall to hear from youth speakers and a mother who has survived the loss of her son to gun violence.