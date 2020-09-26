HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man accused of impersonating a police officer and threatening two teenagers with what they thought was a handgun is going to jail.
He received a sentence of 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to several charges.
Police said Herminio Filomeno, 33, was angry because he thought one of the teens used his online PlayStation account without his permission. Police said they discovered the weapon he used to threaten the teens was a BB gun that looked like a real gun.
According to court officials, during a hearing in Haverhill District Court, Judge Patricia Dowling sentenced Filomeno, who lives at 14 Granite St., Apt. 150, to 18 months in jail on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and 18 months in jail on the charge of intimidation. The sentences will run concurrently, the judge ordered. Filomeno was credited with 26 days served.
Filomeno also pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer and assault with a dangerous weapon, for which he was was ordered to serve four years probation following his release from jail.
Also upon his release, he must undergo mental health evaluations and treatment, have no contact with the victims, not possess any guns or weapons, remain drug and alcohol free, and wear a GPS tracking bracelet for one year. The device will trigger an alarm if he goes near the homes of victims, court officials said.
The court dismissed charges of home invasion and kidnapping, and two counts of armed assault in a dwelling.
According to a police report, officers were dispatched to Arch Avenue about 6:30 p.m. on July 22 on a complaint about a suspicious person.
A 19-year-old girl told police that Filomeno had stepped out of a car near her home and claimed he was a Haverhill police officer, even giving her his badge number. She said he was wearing a holster that had a gun at his hip. He demanded to know where her younger brother was, claiming that a few days earlier, the 15-year-old boy had used Filomeno's personal PlayStation account to play online games with Filomeno's stepson, according to a police report.
Such an account allows a person to play online video games with other account holders.
The girl told police that Filomeno threatened her and her brother with a gun, telling them he was not afraid to use it. She told police that he waved the gun around while demanding to see the boy's PlayStation account.
Filomeno entered the teenagers' home and, while still waving the gun around, was allowed to see the boy's PlayStation account, according to the police report.
According to the report, the boy told Filomeno that the boy and his friend, who lives nearby, were playing PlayStation "the other day." The boy said he and Filomeno then walked up the street toward the other boy's home because Filomeno wanted to talk to him.
When officers arrived on Arch Avenue and were talking to the girl who called police to report Filomeno, he drove by and one of the officers recognized him. Police said they chased him, but he got away.
The girl and her brother were unharmed, police said.
After receiving a report of a disturbance at the Hadley West apartment complex later that night, police encountered Filomeno in front of a building there and arrested him.
Police said he had a BB gun in a holster, and that the weapon looked like a real gun.