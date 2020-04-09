A 19-year-old Haverhill man who was shot last week in Lawrence and then dropped off at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen has died, the Essex District Attorney's Office said.
Carlos M. Rivera, 19, of Haverhill died at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, said Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for the district attorney's office.
Kimball said that just before midnight on March 31, Lawrence police received a report of shots fired in the area of Bellevue Street in Lawrence. Methuen police also responded to the report, Kimball said.
She said that a short time later — about 12:30 a.m. on April 1 — medical personnel at Holy Family reported they discovered an injured person who had been dropped off in front of the hospital.
Kimball said the man who was left at the hospital, Rivera, had suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken by helicopter to Tufts Medical Center. Kimball said she was notified this week that Rivera died Monday at Tufts.
No arrests have been made, Kimball said.
She said an investigation is being conducted by the Essex State Police Detectives Unit and Lawrence police, and is being overseen by the district attorney's office.
