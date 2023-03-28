HAVERHILL — Two Haverhill men have been charged with arson after a vacant house at 3 Maplewood Terrace was destroyed in March 2021.
According to grand jury indictments, Jose Ginorio, 57, and Walter Hopkins, 65, both face charges for crimes committed nearly two years ago.
Both men are also charged with intimidating a witness. The indictments include allegations that Ginario and Hopkins willfully mislead a police officer with the intent to impede, obstruct, delay, harm, punish or otherwise interfere with a criminal investigation.
Ginorio and Hopkins were both arraigned on the two felony charges earlier this year in Essex Superior Court before Judge Thomas Drechsler. Both pleaded not guilty and waived the reading of the indictments.
Both men were released by Drechsler on personal recognizance bail with the condition that they stay away from and have no contact with witnesses in the case.
The judge also issued a bail warning, meaning, if either is charged with another offense while their cases are pending, they could be held without bail for up to 90 days.
Their next court date is May 9.
The two-alarm fire that broke out in the early morning of March 30, 2021, completely destroyed an unoccupied home at 3 Maplewood Terrace that was undergoing renovations, according to fire officials. No one was in the home at the time and there were no reports of firefighters injured.
The home is off Mill Street in the Plug Pond area of the city.
Fire Chief Robert O’Brien said the 2 1/2 story wood frame building partially collapsed and was fully involved in flames.
About a week after the fire, O’Brien said that although investigators could not determine the cause of the blaze, they discovered that the fire began in the basement.
According to the City Assessor’s office, at the time of the fire the building was owned by Blue Moon Brothers Investments Inc. of Plaistow and was assessed at $448,000, including the roughly half-acre the building sits on. The building was subsequently sold to Mosab and Ayah Shaheen.
According to the city’s Economic Development and Planning Office, the new owners went before the city’s Board of Appeals on Nov. 16, 2022, to request a special permit for a single family home larger than the original. The request was granted.
Staff reporter Julie Manganis contributed to this report.
