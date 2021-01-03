Stabbing deaths shock city
Stabbings took the lives of two young Haverhill residents, causing their families and friends to mourn and express extreme anger.
Oscar Quinones, 18, was arrested in April and charged in the stabbing death of 19-year-old Efrain Maisonet, his classmate in the Haverhill High School Class of 2019. According to a prosecutor in the case, Quinones admitted to police he brought a knife to a planned fight over a girl dated by both men.
Police said a feud between Quinones and Maisonet went back several years and often got physical. Police said tensions between the two young men reached a boiling point April 7 at a parking lot behind Haverhill stadium, where the men met to fight over a Haverhill High junior who was Maisonet’s girlfriend at the time. The girl told police she dated Quinones before she dated Maisonet.
Police said their investigation shows that when the men began to fight behind the stadium, Quinones held what appeared to be a large fishing knife. Witnesses then heard Maisonet yell he had been stabbed, police said. He later died and police arrested Quinones.
In an unrelated incident, Izayah Cruz, 21, died Sept. 1 after an altercation in the inner-city Acre neighborhood. Police said the incident began when Cruz dropped off his companion Claritza Castillo, 22, at her Kimball Street home between 3 and 4 a.m. When they arrived there, she noticed her neighbor — later identified as Evanda Jackson, 47 — drinking whiskey outside with a friend, a police report said. She told police Jackson appeared to be intoxicated, the report said.
Castillo told police that Jackson approached the couple and offered her alcohol but she did not accept and felt disrespected by his actions, according to the report. When she and Cruz were walking toward her home, Jackson pushed Cruz, and once she was inside her home, Castillo saw Jackson push him again, according to the report. Cruz was eventually able to get into his car and leave, the report said.
According to police, Elijah Cruz said his brother Izayah then returned to their home and asked Elijah to come back to Kimball Street with him to confront Jackson and the other man. Police said the Cruz brothers returned to Kimball Street, with Elijah carrying a metal wheel lock device, and a fight ensued. Jackson stabbed Izayah Cruz, police said. He later bled to death.
Jackson was arrested, but a grand jury later found there was not enough evidence to charge him. That has caused relatives and friends of Izayah Cruz to demonstrate outside the Jackson home, and Jackson’s wife to get an anti-harassment order to protect her family.
— Allison Corneau, staff writer
Hannah Duston statue debated
As emotional discussions over racism raged nationally, a unique view of the issue emerged in Haverhill. Local people debated whether the Hannah Duston monument, a fixture in GAR Park near City Hall for generations, should be moved out of the park.
People calling for the monument to be moved argued that the statue — a memorial to Colonial figure Hannah Duston who murdered several Native Americans after they kidnapped her in a raid in 1697 Haverhill — is offensive to indigenous people and celebrates violence. The statue shows Duston carrying an ax, the weapon she used to kill the Native Americans as they slept after taking her into what is now New Hampshire. The statue also has a plaque which calls the native Americans “savages.’’
People who want the monument to remain in GAR Park have argued the statue is simply a reflection of historical events and therefore should be allowed to stand.
The debate gained national attention as issues involving racism were being argued across the country.
As Haverhill discussed the Hannah Duston statue last year, it became the target of vandals. City leaders and historians are weighing all arguments before deciding the statue’s future.
— Mike LaBella, staff writer
Towering building opens downtown
The Heights at Haverhill, a 10-story complex at the edge of the Merrimack River, opened in 2020 to residents who moved into units on upper floors, businesses on the lower level, and a culinary arts satellite school of Northern Essex Community College.
The NECC school is the second satellite college campus downtown, joining the UMass Lowell satellite campus at Harbor Place. That complex years earlier replaced the old vacant Woolworth building in the eastern end of downtown.
The Heights at Haverhill changes the landscape of the eastern end of downtown and bolsters the city’s efforts to bring new housing and businesses to the area. It’s part of a plan to boost the economy there the same way the western end of downtown improved in recent years.
The new Heights building, erected by developer Sal Lupoli, has been praised by Gov. Charlie Baker as a model of how public and private investment can work together to bring success to communities.
— Bill Cantwell, staff writer
Southwick files for bankruptcy
Iconic Brooks Brothers suits are no longer being handmade in Haverhill after the Italian company filed for bankruptcy protection last summer, later selling the Southwick factory on Computer Drive to a real estate developer for $14 million.
Boston-based Eastern Real Estate's purchase-and-sale agreement dated July 21 made no mention of who would own the sewing machines, tools and other items used to produce clothing at Southwick. Eastern Real Estate representatives have not yet said what they plan to do with the 21-acre property that once employed 413 people.
A bankruptcy court judge overseeing the sale of Southwick ordered Eastern Real Estate to pay Haverhill any money owed to the city before Eastern took ownership of Southwick, court records show. In early August, Mayor James Fiorentini made good on his promise to pursue $400,053 in tax credits, or tax breaks, which parent company Brooks Brothers received for doing business in Haverhill. The mayor filed a claim in bankruptcy court. Those tax breaks were given to the company when it moved to Haverhill from Lawrence several years ago.
In exchange for promising to create 70 new jobs between 2016 and 2018, Southwick was also given $2.1 million in tax breaks by the state. The company was expected to retain 468 jobs as part of the agreement. Attorney General Maura Healey has a pending claim to "claw back" that $2.1 million.
— Allison Corneau, staff writer
Pot shops open
Retail marijuana sales became a reality in Haverhill in 2020, as a business named Stem was the first pot shop to open its doors in late May.
Caroline Pineau was able to navigate lawsuits from abutters who tried to keep her Stem shop from opening on Washington Street in the city's historic downtown district. The shop at 124 Washington St. began by doing business on a curbside pickup basis only due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the state, but later welcomed customers inside the shop by appointment.
Haverhill's second marijuana dispensary, CNA Stores, opened at 558 River St., in November. Navy veteran Rob DiFazio of Amesbury runs the shop and plans to open a second location in his hometown, along with a cultivation facility.
Haverhill City Council has also approved a plan by Full Harvest Moonz to open a shop on Plaistow Road and Mellow Fellows to open a shop on Amesbury Road. Both businesses have provisional licenses from the state Cannabis Control Commission and must obtain final state licensing to open.
Full Harvest Moonz plans to open a 1,800-square-foot retail space in the former Jimmy K's restaurant in the first quarter of 2021, according to CEO Janet Kupris and President Michaela Restuccia. The women hope their space will provide a "holistic" approach to cannabis, with education being a key component to their sales efforts, they said.
Following a battle with neighbors who tried to convince city councilors not to issue a special permit, the Mellow Fellows pot shop on Amesbury Road plans to begin construction within the next six weeks, architect Matt Juros of Fishbrook Design Studio said. Mellow Fellows — co-owned by Haverhill residents Phil Brown, Tim Riley and Charles Emery — is awaiting its final license from the Cannabis Control Commission, but expects to open in late spring or early summer of 2021, Brown said.
— Allison Corneau, staff writer