HAVERHILL — A 21-year-old Haverhill man driving the wrong way on Interstate 495 died in an early morning crash Friday, according to Massachusetts State Police.
An investigation determined the victim, identified as Sebastian Hidalgo, was driving a 2019 Honda HR-V north on the southbound side of the highway when he hit a tractor trailer truck. Hidalgo was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Friday at approximately 3:09 a.m., troopers from the State Police-Newbury Barracks received multiple calls of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the south side of Interstate 495. Shortly after, callers reported the vehicle had crashed head-on with a tractor trailer in the area of Exit 111 (formerly Exit 52 for Route 110, Haverhill/Merrimac).
Police said Hidalgo collided with a 2022 Kenworth tractor trailer operated by a 59-year-old man from Maine. The tractor trailer operator had no injuries, police said. The truck was leaking fuel from the saddle tanks.
All southbound lanes at the scene were shut down for approximately three hours and traffic was diverted to Broad Street in Merrimac for investigative and clean-up purposes.
Haverhill firefighters and Trinity Ambulance responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.