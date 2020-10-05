22-acre donation brings new walking trail to Chadwick Pond in Bradford

HAVERHILL — Want to watch beavers coming and going from their lodge as you pause along the edge of a pond where wildlife abounds?
Here's your chance.
For children and adults, exploring nature at the new 22-acre Bailey Reservation in Bradford can be fun and educational, according to caretakers of the property.
The Greenbelt organization recently opened the reservation off Kingsbury Avenue. It offers the public a quarter-mile trail loop through woodlands around Chadwick Pond.
"The loop trail is perfect for families with young children as it's not overwhelming to walk," said Cathy Lanois, Greenbelt's director of development and community engagement. "You'll likely come upon swans and other birds, as well as lots of signs of beaver activity .... There's a lodge in the pond."
The reservation's 22 acres, donated to Greenbelt in 2017, was the second gift from Janis Bailey and her late husband, Perley Bailey, whose desire it was to see all of their family’s land protected from development, Lanois said.
In 2012, the Baileys' first gift to Greenbelt was a conservation parcel on the family farm on the west side of Kingsbury Avenue. The gift protected 60 acres of wetlands, forest and farmland.
Now through Oct. 22 , children and adults can enjoy a StoryWalk read-aloud video featuring Chance Joyner, head of youth services at Haverhill Public Library. In the video, Joyner is at Bailey Reservation reading Kate Messner's children's book "Over and Under the Pond." You can watch Joyner's presentation at vimeo.com/461567340.
"As I was reading, I had a swan as an audience member," Joyner joked of when he was recorded at the reservation and pond. "The pond is a great place to get in touch with nature and see things such as a beaver's lodge."
People who visit the reservation can bring their own magnifying glasses or binoculars, along with an insect identification book if they wish.
During the winter, the trail will be open for passive recreational activities such as snow shoeing.
Greenbelt has also protected 15 acres of conservation land along the Merrimack River called Baypoint Riverfront, a neighborhood park off Riverdale Avenue in Bradford that is available for passive recreation. From November through March, visitors are likely to observe bald eagles there, caretakers of the land said.
ABOUT BAILEY RESERVATION
Where: 474 Kingsbury Ave.
Open: Year-round from dawn to dusk daily
Admission: Free
Parking: Available near trail
More information: Visit ecga.org/property/bailey-reservation