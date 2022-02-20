LAWRENCE -- A three-alarm fire heavily damaged a triple-decker at 21 Tremont St. late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
The fire appears to have started some time around 10:30 p.m., based on various social media reports. It went to three alarms just before 11 p.m.
Firefighters evacuated the building and fought the fire from the outside starting around midnight, according to various reports.
Water problems were being reported.
The building had been occupied.
It is not known if there were any injuries.
Fires were also reported Saturday in Andover and Haverhill.
This is a developing story. More coming in Monday's edition of The Eagle-Tribune. Continue following the story online.