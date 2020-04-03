HAVERHILL — Three city firefighters are under a 14-day quarantine as this week's death of a worker at Cedar's Mediterranean Foods is investigated, and as the company says two other employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Fire Chief William Laliberty said the firefighters are being isolated out of an “abundance of caution” and being monitored by the Fire Department's infection control officer and Haverhill's public health nurse, Mary Connolly. Laliberty said the incident involving the Cedar's worker who died Wednesday has forced the implementation of protocols to protect firefighters, equipment, stations and, indirectly, firefighters' families.
Cedar's Chief Financial Officer Christopher Gaudette said Friday that two employees at the company — neither of whom are the man who died — tested positive recently for COVID-19. No other details of their situations were available. Gaudette said the death of the worker did not involve the virus.
"On Thursday, we learned that this was not COVID-19 related," Gaudette said of the death. He said the company would not comment further on the man's passing out of respect for his family's wishes.
Haverhill Fire Department Local 1011 Union President Timothy Carroll agreed with Laliberty's decision to keep the firefighters who responded to the call at Cedar's isolated.
"We're doing everything we can to keep our firefighters safe because they're the first line of defense to keep our city healthy," Carroll said. "By quarantining three firefighters, we're protecting the other 90 firefighters from possible exposure."
Firefighters joined police and EMS personnel responding to Cedar's plant in the Ward Hill Business Park around 5 p.m. Wednesday for a medical emergency, Gaudette said. The emergency involved a worker who had just finished his lunch in the company cafeteria and was walking back to the production area when he collapsed, Gaudette said. He said the man was taken by ambulance to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen. He worked as a mixer on the second-shift salad line.
After the employee's death, a Facebook video surfaced in which a man speaking Spanish said an employee at Cedar's died of the coronavirus, and that the company is putting profits above the safety of its workers. The video called on elected officials to take notice.
Gaudette said the video's claims are false.
Gaudette said unrelated to the worker who died, two Cedar's employees "self-reported" their cases to the company and did not come to work because they felt ill. The workers immediately sought medical attention and are self-isolated, he said.
"Cedars has, and continues to follow all applicable Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols," Gaudette said Friday.
Richard MacDonald, Haverhill's director of health and inspectional services, said Cedar's briefly closed to clean and sanitize its plant following the worker's death. A Thursday afternoon visit by city officials found the location to fully comply with proper social distancing and cleanliness protocols, MacDonald said.
State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, said he is confident in the measures put in place by Cedar's. Vargas said he had several conversations with Cedar's officials, the mayor and the state Department of Public Health.
"It’s evident that Cedar's has taken COVID-19 seriously and is following all public health protocols and guidance," Vargas said. "The folks over there really value their workers."
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the workplace death on Wednesday and has opened an investigation, a spokesperson for the agency said.