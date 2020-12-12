BOSTON – Newburyport, Salisbury and Groveland are among communities receiving part of more than $1.6 million in Massachusetts Department of Transportation funding in the Shared Winter Streets and Spaces Grant Program. The program, launched on Nov. 10, provides technical and funding assistance to help cities and towns conceive, design, and implement tactical changes to curbs, streets, and parking areas in support of public health, safe mobility, and renewed commerce, with a special focus on the particular challenges of winter.
According to a MassDOT press release:
Groveland received $29,590 to improve the safety and functionality of the walking network near the Bagnall School, the downtown area, and recreational facilities.
Newburyport received $286,211 to create several parklets to give restaurants and businesses sufficient space to operate outdoors and for pedestrians to physically distance, while also upgrading several pedestrian crossings with reconstructed curb cuts and crossing signals in order to make them fully accessible.
Salisbury received $180,000 to augment an in-process Complete Streets-funded project by adding benches, bike racks, landscaping, safety lighting, an improved streetscape, and a colored concrete sidewalk to attract pedestrians and commerce.
“This new round of funding will further help communities take important steps to provide more access to mobility for residents in their downtowns and main streets as we all continue to work together to battle COVID-19,” said Gov. Charlie Baker in the release. “We expect these grant awards to lead to additional infrastructure installations in cities and towns which help people to physically-distance and help people feel more comfortable about walking, bicycling and taking public transportation.”
The awards announced this week will support projects in 11 municipalities, of which 55 percent are designated Environmental Justice Communities and 54 percent are considered high-risk for COVID-19 infections.
The new phase of the program, Shared Winter Streets and Spaces, has a total amount of $10 million allocated for particular challenges of winter months.
Information about the Shared Winter Streets and Spaces Grant Program, including information about how municipalities can access free technical assistance, can be found at www.mass.gov/shared-winter-streets-and-spaces-grant-program.