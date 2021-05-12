HAVERHILL — After decades of suffering with a leaky roof and drafty windows at the Water Street station, firefighters are finally seeing an end to the problems.
The city has spent about $300,000 to install a new roof and windows at the building.
Firefighter Michael Zaino summed up renovations to the station, which include a $150,000 roof and $152,000 worth of windows.
"This is the best the station has looked in years," Zaino said during a tour of the building Tuesday with Mayor James Fiorentini, fire Chief Robert O'Brien, firefighter union president Tim Carroll and Pella Windows commercial sales representative Mark Convey.
The station's old windows were more than 30 years old, drafty and leaky, and of residential, not commercial grade, officials said. They weren't working as they should, said Carroll, whose union members had been pressuring the city to replace the station's roof and windows.
"We also have new gear racks that replaced the old lockers," Carroll said. "It's definitely a great start and we're moving in the right direction."
Carroll said the union and City Council worked with the mayor and fire officials to find money for repairs and other improvements to the station.
"Our two biggest concerns were the roof, which was not in good shape, and the windows, which were in terrible shape," City Councilor Tim Jordan said about the repairs which he and several other councilors sought. "Our firefighters were suffering under pretty horrendous living conditions and I'm happy to see the project moved forward fairly quickly."
Carroll said that since last year the station's ceilings were painted, some electrical upgrades were made and the old boiler room was converted to a fitness center.
Fiorentini said Pella Windows, located in the Hilldale Industrial Park, sold 95 of its "Impervia" windows to the city at a 50% discount, which brought the cost of the project below the threshold needed to use a process that requires hiring an architect. Using that process would have delayed the window replacement job by about a year, city officials said.
Convey said the new double-pane, argon-filled, energy-efficient fiberglass windows are seven times stronger than vinyl windows.
"We extended Haverhill our biggest discount,'' he said. "It was important for me to put our best foot forward to help the city however we could.''
Pella has just over 100 employees at its Fondi Road location, which is a distribution and product customization site for Pella Windows and Doors. The company is based in Pella, Iowa.
The windows were installed at the fire station by MJS Construction company of Danvers, Convey said. Worcester-based Greenwood Industries installed a new roof at the station last year at a cost of $150,000.
Carroll said firefighter union members are happy with the progress the city is making improving the station.
"What comes next is updating the living quarters, which would include new bathrooms," he said.
Other improvements are planned for the Water Street and High Street stations.
O'Brien said that in addition to a new rescue truck at the Water Street station, its Engine 3 and the High Street station's Engine 1 are being replaced with new trucks that are on order.
O'Brien said that once those engines arrive, the engines currently at the Water Street and High Street stations will go to the 16th Avenue and Bradford stations, and the engines now at those stations will be placed on reserve.
A total of $500,000 for the roof, window and other renovations was authorized in early December 2019 when City Council took the money from Haverhill's $11.5 million surplus account.