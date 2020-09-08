HAVERHILL — Help is on the way to Greater Haverhill businesses that are struggling, even fighting to survive during the pandemic.
The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission has received $400,000 from the federal government CARES Act to help those businesses.
Congresswoman Lori Tahan said the money, which is disbursed by the U.S. Economic Development Administration's CARES Act Recovery Assistance Program, can be used to help rebuilding industries such as tourism and manufacturing, provide low-interest loans to businesses of all sizes, and support other priorities identified by local leaders for economic recovery.
"Communities throughout the Merrimack Valley continue to feel the economic burden of COVID-19," Trahan said. "I’m proud to announce this CARES Act funding to support the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission efforts to fuel an economic comeback for small businesses and industries throughout the region.''
Trahan said the Merrimack Valley needs even more money from the federal government as residents and businesses try to get through the coronavirus crisis.
"Our cities and towns continue to be in desperate need of additional financial assistance to weather this crisis and reopen schools," she said.
Theresa Park, executive director of the planning commission, said federal support such as the $400,000 is vital for the Merrimack Valley.
"The economic fallout of COVID-19 has been devastating for the region, particularly for small businesses," she said. "This funding will support the important economic recovery and resiliency efforts necessary in building a stable and more equitable economy. Strong partnerships are necessary for building an economy that works for people. MVPC is proud to partner with the U.S. Economic Development Administration to support the region."
Park said the commission is planning a promotional campaign to reach out to small businesses in the 15 communities served by her organization. The campaign's goal is to identify needs shared by the most number of businesses.
Park said services provided by the commission could come in many forms, such as hiring an expert to help a small restaurant develop ways to safely serve the most customers allowed by COVID-19 regulations.
"We serve 15 communities and this is for all of them," she said of the $400,000. "As we deploy this, we'll make sure the word gets out."
Businesses looking for help can contact Park or Nate Robertson at 978-374-0519.
Since 1959, the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission has worked to serve residents and businesses of the valley and surrounding areas. By assisting with issues such as transportation, the environment and economic development, the commission supports growth and investment across the valley.