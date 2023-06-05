HAVERHILL — The third try was the charm for 445 Haverhill High School graduates whose commencement exercises were to be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, but because of anticipated thunderstorms were moved to 4 p.m., then moved again to noon on Saturday.
This class had already endured a high school career interrupted by a global pandemic, so a little on-and-off drizzle coupled with biting cold winds didn’t phase them in the least, while the large crowd that filled the stands of Haverhill Stadium came prepared with winter coats, hoodies, and umbrellas. It was a glorious day for Hillie Nation.
Class President Deyanarah Gutierrez told her classmates that this class overcame adversities throughout its four years.
“You are the class that showed the world how unstoppable you are,” she said. “It was you who didn’t give up. It was you who made it despite this whole world betting against you ... You made it because this is your moment. You did all the hard work. You did everything you could, accomplished, failed, and failed and failed again and still made it. It has been my dream since seventh grade to be up here as your president and call your names as your loved ones cheer for you. Thank you all for allowing my dreams to come true.”
Also addressing their classmates were Valedictorian Francheska Genao Gutierrez and Salutatorian Justin Tran.
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta announced that 10 members of the Class of 2023 are entering the military and noted some of the accomplishments the class achieved, including 92 members having participated in Early College and graduated with 2,634 college credits, saving $302,910 in tuition.
The class received more than $320,000 in scholarships and awards from donors, school committee and community members, not including scholarships received directly from colleges and universities. Members of the class of 2023 were accepted into more than 180 colleges and universities across the country.
For the Class of 2023, 29% plan to attend a two year college, 32% plan to attend a four year college, 20% plan to enter the workforce and 10% plan to continue their education via a trade or technical school.
Mayor James Fiorentini, the only Haverhill mayor this class has known since kindergarten, urged graduates to study hard and work hard, but also to take time to enjoy life.
“Your family and friends are the most important things in your life,” he said in his final class address after serving 20 years as Haverhill’s mayor.
