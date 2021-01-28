HAVERHILL — Despite opposition from neighbors, the City Council approved a condominium development overlooking the Merrimack River in Bradford after the project was scaled down from 60 to 48 market-rate units.
Following a public hearing on the matter, the council voted 6-3 Tuesday to allow local businessman Ernie Cioto build three, five-story buildings at 38 Railroad St., a former industrial site just east of Crescent Yacht Club and in one of the city's eight waterfront zoning districts.
Neighbors opposed the project since it was introduced in 2019, saying it would cover too much land, be too tall and create traffic congestion.
Coito's lawyer, Paul Magliocchetti, addressed the council Tuesday night seeking site plan approval for 48 one- and two-bedroom units instead of the 60 units that were originally proposed.
Council President Melinda Barrett asked if the project could be scaled down to 45 units. In a brief discussion with Cioto, he reluctantly agreed to do so if that was what it would take to get his project approved.
Following the more than three-hour-long meeting, the council passed Councilor Michael McGonagle's original motion to approve 48 units, but there was no motion to amend it to reflect the 45 units that were discussed
Barrett, along with councilors McGonagle, Colin LePage, Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien, Timothy Jordan and William Macek voted in favor of the project, while councilors Joseph Bevilacqua, Thomas Sullivan and John Michitson were opposed.
As part of the project, Cioto, who lives in Boxford, said he would create an extension of the Bradford Rail Trail along the riverfront side of his development.
He said he was not seeking any special permits or variances from the city, and termed his project a "by right" development. He was referring to the right of a developer to build once they meet all requirements stated in the city's waterfront overlay zoning ordinance.
Cioto said he bought the Railroad Street property in 1999 as home to his plumbing company, and that he also ran an Italian cookie bakery there in the past.
"All I'm trying to do is revitalize a blighted area," Cioto said. "I'm not an outside developer with no concerns for my neighbors and I believe I've made multiple changes to address neighbors' concerns. I strongly believe that when it (the project) is done, it will be the start of a Haverhill renaissance river revival for all the city to enjoy."
Magliocchetti said that according to city zoning, the 1.4-acre site would allow for 56 residential units.
Kenneth Cram, director of traffic engineering for Bayside Engineering, said the last traffic study in this area was conducted in 2016. He estimated the traffic to and from Cioto's development would not significantly add to congestion in the area.
Magliocchetti said the project's parking plan was revised to eliminate the need for an easement from the city and an agreement with National Grid. He said the revised plan includes 81 parking spaces on the site, where 72 are required by law. He noted the project obtained an easement from an abutter to create some of the parking, but he did not identify that abutter.
He said the revised plan also eliminates the need to use an old railroad bed for parking, which he said will free up land and allow the city to widen the street.
Several people who did not live in the neighborhood spoke in favor of the project, including Matthew Juros, board chair of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.
Juros said the project will contribute to the growth of the downtown because it is within walking distance of the downtown.
"In a broader context, what we're watching is a trend where people who financially can access expensive housing in Boston are choosing to live in smaller, less dense cities outside of Boston, like Haverhill," he said.
Dana Fields of 23 S. River St., a neighbor of the project, said it is "just too big" and noted 40 apartments are being built on nearby South Grove Street and five other housing units are planned for the area.
"You're talking almost 100 more families where 11 families live," he said. "This is going to be a huge impact to the neighborhood and it's not going to be a positive impact."
William Gould of 1 S. Charles St. said the traffic coming out of the project's exit driveway could trigger crashes and that vehicles could end up hitting his home.
"I think this should be postponed," Gould said. "This (project) is just too big for that space."
Michitson called the project a good one for the city, but questioned whether it was "reasonable" for a site of just 1.4 acres. He called it a "mismatch" for the neighborhood.
"I think you're pushing against an ordinance that is very lenient," he said while asking Magliocchetti to consider reducing the number of units and reducing the height of the buildings.
Magliocchetti said there was no way the project could eliminate its top story without significantly affecting its "aesthetics."
McGonagle said the project will increase the value of surrounding properties and that it's a good project for the city.
"If this is in fact a by-right proposal, I don't think the City Council has a right to say no to this project at this point," he said.
Sullivan argued against the project, saying the streets in that neighborhood need significant improvement before this kind of development can happen.
"Just because it's allowed by right, it doesn't mean it is right," he said. "I have a bad feeling about this because we're not doing our part. Before we can continue to offer major development along the Merrimack River, and this particular stretch, we have got to come up with a transformational road improvement system for everyone who lives there."