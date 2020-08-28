HAVERHILL — Santa Claus won't be coming to town this year, at least not in his official capacity as the star of the annual VFW Santa Parade that kicks off the holiday season each year,
This year's 56th annual VFW Santa Parade has been cancelled due to social-distancing regulations that limit crowd sizes and out of concerns about the possibility of spreading COVID-19.
Last year's parade was nearly a washout, with about half of the usual number of performers taking part on a cold and rainy day.
The annual event that draws anywhere from 20,000 to 40,000 people along its route and is the longest-running Santa Parade north of Boston and is usually held the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
"Due to the complications of social-distancing guidelines, it's just not feasible to gather such a large group of people," said Daniel Plourde Sr., chairman of the VFW Santa Parade Committee.
The event costs about $45,000 to put on each year, with most of the money coming from donations and fundraisers, including an annual golf tournament, as well as from funds collected during the parade itself.
"At this time there are other nonprofit groups that are in dire need of donations, especially the city's food pantries," Plourde said. "There are other groups helping people in need during this crisis."
He said he doubts any of the marching bands that perform each year would even participate and doubts that many of the walking groups that take part would want to take part as well.
"I don't think school departments are going to let their bands perform in a public place where their performers would be put at risk," Plourde said. "It's just part of the problem with COVID-19. They've canceled sports and other events and a parade just happens to fall into that category. And I doubt we'd get a permit from the city."
Although the parade won't be taking place, the committee is discussing holding some type of a smaller event on the same day that could also help other nonprofits in the city.
"We're talking to various parties, and we're very early in the planning stages, but we want to do something and we're working on several ideas to help out the people in this city," Plourde said.
Last year's parade didn't turn out as well as expected.
"We lost about half of our performers along with walking groups and floats," Plourde said. "Yet there were still several thousand die-hards along the route, many of them holding umbrellas and standing beneath canopies."
"It was a very obvious decision to make and we really didn't have a choice," Plourde said. "We can't gather thousands of people and contribute to the pandemic."