HAVERHILL — The 58th annual VFW Santa Parade is going to be ugly this year.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Santa’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Party.”
“We’re encouraging everyone along the parade route, as well as parade participants, to wear ugly sweaters,” Parade Chairman Daniel Plourde Sr. said.
The parade is Sunday, Nov. 20, beginning at 1 p.m. in front of the Bradford fire station.
The parade will travel along South Main Street, past the Bradford Common and over the Basiliere Bridge before turning left onto Merrimack Street, then right onto Emerson Street, where it will disband at the intersection of Ginty Boulevard.
This year’s spectacle will include fire engines and other emergency vehicles from across the Merrimack Valley, antique and specialty cars, police and firefighter color guards, various veterans organizations, and more.
The popular Hallamore Clydesdales & Hitch are expected back, as are many marching bands from many area high schools and organizations.
Other musical performers invited to attend include the New Liberty Jazz Band, Clan MacPherson Pipes and Drums, New Magnolia Jazz Band, and the Middlesex County Volunteers Fife and Drum.
“Most of these bands return every year, as they love participating in our parade,” Plourde said. “They tell us our parade is very well-organized.”
Lots of family, businesses and community groups are expected to have floats in the lineup, including Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, which is always a favorite.
And, of course, Santa himself will arrive on his float at the end of the parade to officially kick off the holiday season.
Register early
Now is the time to register as a participant in this year’s .
Parade organizers have posted online applications for floats, antique cars and other participants at http://haverhillsantaparade.com.
Just download the form, print it out, and either scan and email to vfw29santaparade@gmail.com or return by first-class mail to P.O. Box 5345, Bradford, MA 01835. Deadline for applying to participate in the parade is Friday, Nov. 11.
Parade sponsors are needed as well.
To become a sponsor or to donate, call 978-373-3777, send email to vfw29santaparade@gmail.com or visit on Facebook at Haverhill’s Lorraine Post 29 VFW Santa Parade.
The event costs about $50,000 to put on, with most of the money coming from fundraisers and donations, including those collected by volunteers during the parade.
