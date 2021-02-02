North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow and windy conditions this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.