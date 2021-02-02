HAVERHILL — Fifth-grade classes at Whittier Middle School shifted to fully remote learning Monday, after a member of that grade's teaching team became ill Sunday and was presumed to be infected with COVID-19.
School officials said the teacher later tested negative for the virus but must quarantine for 14 days and can teach remotely if feeling well enough. In that case, if the teacher's students were in a classroom, a support staff member would be with them to provide assistance while the teacher taught remotely from home over the internet, officials said.
Two other fifth-grade Whittier teachers — one of whom previously arranged to work from home, and one who was considered a close contact with the teacher thought to be infected and therefore was asked to quarantine on Sunday — can return to work Thursday.
Because of the complex situation, the school's in-person fifth-grade classes went fully remote on Monday, meaning all students learned over the internet from home, even if they were scheduled to be in classrooms. The shift happened after unsuccessful attempts to find substitute teachers or support personnel or move other teachers around.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta said all teachers at Whittier and elsewhere in the district will teach remotely on Tuesday, which was declared a remote learning day due to the snowstorm. A two-hour delayed opening is scheduled for Tuesday. After that delay, all Haverhill students will spend the day learning online from home.
Since Wednesdays are designated as remote learning days across the district so maintenance crews can give schools a deep cleaning to fight COVID-19, in-person classes will not resume until Thursday at Whittier. The situation involving the fifth-grade teachers could have been worse, resulting in a longer remote learning period for students if the teacher presumed to have the virus was indeed infected. That would have forced the fellow teachers to quarantine longer.
Whittier has three in-person fifth-grade classes that participate in hybrid learning, a weekly mix of two days in classrooms and three days of remote learning from home. The school also has one fifth-grade remote learning academy class where students learn only from home and their teacher is in the classroom guiding them remotely. That teacher was not among those in close contact with the sick teacher, Whittier Principal Tim Betty said.
"This is typical of what we've been dealing with at other schools during the pandemic," Marotta said about the situation, explaining the virus can quickly cause a school to fall short of teachers.