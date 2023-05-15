HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Police Department found six children reported missing after police started an abuse investigation Wednesday.
“The Haverhill Police Department – with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, Commonwealth Fusion Center, the Randolph, Boston and Lynn police, as well as the Essex and Suffolk County Sheriffs Departments – have located the six missing children who are in good health and in the custody of the Department of Children and Families,” according to a statement on the Haverhill police department’s Facebook page.
Additional details are unavailable at this time.
The Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Fusion Center had issued a missing persons bulletin about 3 p.m. Saturday after it was discovered the children could not be found.
On Wednesday, the Haverhill Police Department responded to a report of child abuse. The victim indicated that her mother and stepfather abused her and her seven siblings.
The location of the six youngest children was unknown and the parents and other family members were uncooperative with attempts to locate them. The children were believed to possibly be in the Randolph area.
