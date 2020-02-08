HAVERHILL — The 29th annual Bradford Valentine Road Race drew its usual large crowd of 400 or more kids and adults from across the region when it kicked off on Saturday morning in front of the First Church of Christ Bradford.
The event featured a 5 mile USATF certified race and a 6K (3.7 miles). Both were loop courses and runners had to choose which race to participate in when they registered. Categories included husband-wife, father-daughter, mother-son, catch-all open and solo, in various age groups.
The rule was that one member of the team had to run the 5 mile and the other had to run the 6K. The team with the lowest total time won the category.
Following the race, participants enjoyed homemade soup and bread, fresh fruit, yogurt, warm cider and free raffle prizes such as gift certificates to local restaurants, coffee shops and other businesses.
All finishers received a box of chocolates, long-sleeve T-shirts and carnations donated by Flowers by Steve. Category winners received custom, commemorative medals.
The event raises money to support First Church of Christ Bradford.