HAVERHILL — Children gathered at Haverhill Public Library last week to make their own fossils using water, salt and flour. The interactive offering is one of many on the library’s calendar. Painting your own terracotta pot, pre-kindergarten story time and making wind chimes are some of the other events as of late. Visit haverhillpl.org for more.
A library lesson in fossils
