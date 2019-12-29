This was year of big changes in the Merrimack Valley. Haverhill struggled with allowing marijuana retailers to set up shop in the city and said good-bye to the landmark St. George's Church. Lawrence's iconic Ayer Mill Clock Tower and Casey Bridge were received colorful, lighted makeovers and the Immigrant City experienced a housing boom. Methuen got a new mayor and a few new city councilors but the city learned it would say good-bye to Presentation of Mary Academy. In Andover, educational issues took center stage with discussion of changing school start times and the addition of free all-day kindergarten. In North Andover, the town welcomed a new town manager and said hello to a new tenant on Osgood Street: Amazon.
Here's a look back at the top stories of 2019.
HAVERHILL
Pot shops on the way
More than two years after Haverhill residents voted in favor of legalizing marijuana, city councilors in January passed a zoning ordinance to allow retailers to sell the drug locally. Councilors had mixed feelings about the ordinance, noting that under state law, it is allowed in Haverhill — and requires a zoning ordinance. Without one, marijuana retailers could seek a special permit to business at any location in the city, rather than in zones designated by the ordinance.
“We're only following what we're almost forced to do, but we have to do it,” Councilor Bill Macek said. “Otherwise, the alternative would be very unfortunate for the city going forward.”
Bevilacqua, who opposed the ordinance, expressed concern. “I hope you're proud of this — Haverhill will be known as the community where you can go and buy pot,” he said.
Full Harvest Moonz, headed by Weymouth's Janet Kupris, was the first shop to receive a special permit to do business. Kupris and her team are taking over the former Jimmy K's restaurant space at 95 Plaistow Road, with construction well underway. When Rob DiFazio opens CNA Stores at 558 River St., he plans to employ Haverhill veterans, he said.
Stem also had a permit approved this year, though Caroline Pineau's downtown shop at 124 Washington St. is not without controversy. Abutters Lloyd Jennings, Brad Brooks and Stavros Dimakis have filed several lawsuits against Pineau, including an appeal of her special permit, arguing that her location will damage the integrity of the downtown business district.
Amesbury Road proved to be the city's toughest zone, with two shops vying for approval before the council. Haverwell Market was nearly issued a permit for 339 Amesbury Road, but CEO Chris Edwards withdrew from the process after councilors questioned his financial backing. Haverhill natives Phil Brown, Tim Riley and Charles Emery won a permit to open in the former Seafood Etc. space at 330 Amesbury Road, even after residents expressed concern over congestion and crime in the neighborhood. The Mellow Fellows, who have Councilor Michael McGonagle as their landlord, are still waiting for Mayor James Fiorentini to sign their host community agreement in order to do business in Haverhill.
— Allison Corneau
METHUEN
New faces to wrap up old problems
A monumental mayoral election, fresh faces voted into office and new money-spending practices have paved the way for a new start in 2020.
Mayor-elect Neil Perry will take office in early January after receiving support from 70% of voters to cast a ballot in the November election. A loss by his opponent, City Council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan, means a step back from public office.
Perry won't be alone in taking the oath of office for the first time. Some incoming city councilors had no political experience before joining the 2019 race. They are Lawrence police Sgt. Mike Simard and Allison Saffie in the West District and at-large councilors David "DJ" Beauregard, Nicholas DiZoglio and Stephen Angelo. Newcomer Dennis Deeb secured a Central District seat.
Incumbent c ouncilors are Eunice Ziegler, James McCarty and Steve Saba.
The new council will work closely with Maggie Duprey, who was hired in April to oversee all city spending following a period of state financial oversight.
Her position of Chief Administrative and Financial Officer, or CAFO, came after the City Council submitted a home-rule petition to the state for permission to borrow funds last year to pay off a nearly $3.8 million cost overrun by the School Department. It is illegal in Massachusetts for municipalities to run a deficit in any budget line other than snow and ice removal.
The money came with state financial oversight, in this case a fiscal stability officer, appointed by the state. That person, Sean Cronin, has since acted as a state consultant on city spending. The state also required the city to hire someone to serve as CAFO.
Duprey started in the role July 1.
The council has faced money issues of its own, particularly when it came to highly controversial police pay and contracts for superior officers, which were major talking points of the election cycle.
Chief Joseph Solomon was paid $325,474 in a recent 12-month period, putting him on the short list of the highest-paid police chiefs in the United States, according to a survey of what chiefs earn in several dozen major U.S. cities that was published last year by American City Business Journals.
The contracts would have had the department's captains earning an average $432,295 per year. Arbitration is scheduled for 2020.
— Breanna Edelstein
LAWRENCE
Let there be colored light
After drum beats by Lawrence High students and the crowd's countdown, the Ayer Mill tower clock lit up in green, blue, purple and red on an early evening in June.
The crowd at Pemberton Park cheered the Iluminación Lawrence demonstration. The temporary lighting announced the coming of permanent colored light displays in 2020.
Since that June night, colored LED lights have been installed in the Ayer clock tower and below at the Casey Bridge.
Each night the bridge gets bathed in colored light, the hues rotating on a programmed schedule. The clock tower will do the same in the coming year, likely by April, says project coordinator Jessica Martinez of the state's economic finance office.
By summer, colored lights will adorn the Lawrence Public Library's new exterior mural, as well as an Everett mills wall at Union and Canal streets.
Iluminación Lawrence has been funded by a $60,000 matching grant through the Commonwealth Places program and MassDevelopment.
Other light projects are in the works.
The plan is to light up and draw attention to cultural landmarks in Lawrence, making the downtown more visitor friendly.
— Terry Date
ANDOVER
Educational issues take center stage
Two big educational topics emerged, one causing debate across the community.
The School Committee began considering a proposal to change the start times of schools so high-schoolers can start their days later than younger students. The proposal is being weighed because of studies showing older students need more sleep time than younger students. Parents across the community are debating the issue, which has not yet been decided by the School Committee.
School leaders also announced that free all-day kindergarten will become available to all families in Andover. School officials said the program will have no impact on local taxpayers because aid money from the state will pay for it.
— Bill Cantwell
NORTH ANDOVER
Changes in town managers
A new town manager took the reins of local government in 2019.
Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues, who was the town manager of Sudbury for four years before the Board of Selectmen hired her to run North Andover on June 24, is the first woman to hold the top job in this community.
She replaced Andrew Maylor, who was North Andover's town manager for slightly more than seven years until Gov. Charlie Baker appointed him state comptroller in February.
Maylor drew positive reviews for his management of North Andover. Besides his widely respected handling of the gas crisis, the town achieved an AAA credit rating during his watch.
Under his direction, the town built a new fire station at Prescott and Osgood streets and a new central office for the schools on the site of the former police station at Osgood and Main streets.
Meanwhile, the former fire station adjacent to the Town Hall was renovated into offices for the Conservation, Health, Planning and Building departments.
All of these improvements were achieved without asking voters for an override of or a debt exclusion from Proposition 2½, the state law that limits real estate tax increases to no more than 2.5%.
Maylor, an accountant by profession who served as town administrator of Swampscott before the North Andover selectmen hired him in 2011, said several times he had no intention of asking for an override.
— Paul Tennant
HAVERHILL
Oxford nursing home resident accused of killing roommate
Haverhill's first murder of 2019 took place in October when police said 83-year-old nursing home patient Jose Veguilla killed his roommate at the Oxford Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
According to a police report, Veguilla swung a metal walker and hit 76-year-old Robert Boucher several times as he was lying in bed. A third roommate was out of the room at the time of the incident.
Following the murder, past and present residents of the Oxford came forward to complain about a host of problems with the facility. From bed bugs to stained carpeting to a perceived lack of staff, locals said the nursing home is in need of an overhaul.
Run by Athena Health Systems, the 120-bed Oxford was flagged by Attorney General Maura Healey's office for providing substandard care and neglecting patients. An investigation also alleged that staff wasn't trained in the proper usage of the opioid-reversal drug Narcan and that the medication was not available when necessary. The nursing home was fined $180,000 over the allegations.
— Allison Corneau
METHUEN
Presentation of Mary Academy closing, nuns moving off-site
The future of the Edward Searles Estate at 209 Lawrence St. remains unclear as the year comes to a close. The site is currently home to Presentation of Mary Academy and Sisters of the Presentation of Mary.
Community members and city officials were stunned by the news in late August that a portion of the property that houses nuns would close down. Similar shock re-surfaced in October, when school officials announced the Class of 2020 will be the last in PMA’s 60-year history.
As of December, the historic property remained up for sale.
Provincial Assistant Sister Janice Perrault said the initial decision followed a year-long planning process aided by a commercial real estate adviser. Besides housing for the sisters, that section of the property consists of a healthcare facility, administration offices for the religious community and a cemetery for the sisters.
According to Perrault, there were several decades during which more than 100 sisters were living on the property, taking care of it and operating several ministries.
But over the years, the number of sisters has declined, just as the number of students at the co-ed high school has dropped.
During the 2001 to 2002 academic year, there were 294 students enrolled, according to state records. There are 184 students who attend now. The school is helping all remaining students find placements at area high schools.
— Breanna Edelstein
LAWRENCE
Teen found guilty of killing, beheading 16-year-old
Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino, 16, was murdered more than two and half years earlier. But in 2019, his Lawrence High School classmate, Mathew Borges, now 18, was convicted of killing and beheading Viloria-Paulino over what prosecutors described as jealousy and homicidal tendencies.
After a 10-day trial, Borges was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 30 years — the maximum penalty allowed for a juvenile murderer under state law.
Viloria-Paulino, 16, was last seen Nov. 18, 2016. His remains were found on the Lawrence riverfront on Dec. 1, 2016.
The teen's head and hands were severed and his body had been stabbed dozens of times prior to his death, according to trial testimony.
A large part of the trial testimony revolved around a break-in planned at Viloria-Paulino's Forest Street home in Lawrence. Numerous family members lived there with him.
Four young men testified Borges was tasked with getting Viloria-Paulino out of his house and to the Lawrence riverfront while they broke in and robbed him of clothing, belts and electronics on the night of Nov. 18, 2016.
After the burglary though, Borges called and told them he had killed Viloria-Paulino, they testified.
Borges, who had been held at Middleton Jail since his 18th birthday, was transferred to MCI-Cedar Junction. He was given credit for 948 days he had already served.
No one from Borges' family attended the trial in the spring or his sentencing in July.
— Jill Harmacinski
ANDOVER
New face on Select Board
Dan Koh was elected to the Select Board in March after losing a congressional bid a few months earlier to Lori Trahan by just 145 votes.
Koh placed first in the election for Select Board.
Koh served as chief of staff to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh from 2013 to 2017. He left that job to return to his hometown of Andover and launch his campaign for Congress.
Prior to his work with Walsh, Koh served as chief of staff for Ariana Huffington at the Huffington Post in New York. He also worked for Boston Mayor Tom Menino following his graduation from Harvard Business School.
— Bill Cantwell
NORTH ANDOVER
Amazon distribution center expected to bring 1,500 jobs
North Andover received some potentially good economic news in 2019 when Amazon announced it wanted to build a distribution center at 1600 Osgood St., which for many years housed Western Electric.
The June 18 special Town Meeting overwhelmingly approved zoning changes that will permit Amazon to build the facility. The meeting also appropriated money for extending the sewer line along Osgood Street, also known as Route 125.
Gary Frederick, senior vice president of Hillview Development Co., said Amazon expects to hire 1,500 workers for the distribution center. Hillview arranged the Amazon proposal.
Attorney John Smolak, who represents Hillview, said at the Town Meeting, "The town has finally found the right opportunity" for 1600 Osgood St. Other proposed uses for the property, including a marijuana operation, have failed to win approval.
Once it's up and running, the Amazon facility is expected to pay at least $3 million per year in real estate taxes.
— Paul Tennant
HAVERHILL
Bridge work causes traffic woes; accident slows construction
The state's $102.6 million bridge replacement project hit highway commuters hard this year, resulting in frequent traffic lane changes and backups on Interstate 495, where it crosses the Merrimack River.
The project was placed on hold following a tragic accident on Nov. 27 in which Dennis Robertson, 44, of Manchester, New Hampshire, fell to his death at the construction site. Reports said Robertson was a father of four and an experienced construction worker.
Robertson and another worker fell about 50 feet from the bucket of a lift truck onto a barge below, officials said. They were part of a crew working on the bridge reconstruction project.
The other worker, Carlos Leon, was transported to Lahey Medical Center in Burlington, where as of Dec. 20 he was recuperating from several surgeries and is expected to have years of recovery ahead of him, according to Mike Gagliardi, business manager for the Laborers Union 175, which represents both men.
According to MassDOT, limited construction operations went into effect Dec. 16, after the general contractor submitted an action plan which included the implementation of strengthened safety protocols. MassDOT continues to closely monitor each phase of work and will approve additional construction activities based upon submitted safety and operational protocol documentation.
The reconstruction project is expected to result in a wider and safer bridge surface, which in the past has been the site of numerous crashes due to the rough surface, which at times developed dangerous potholes.
— Mike LaBella
METHUEN
Teen's family gets answers after highway death
The family of 18-year-old Alexis Spartz spent more than a year awaiting an arrest in connection to the girl's death. Charges were eventually issued this year, in May.
Emily McGovern, 20, is scheduled to face trial in 2020 for charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide OUI, negligent driving, a marked lanes violation and speeding.
Investigators referenced the car’s data recorder and blood tests in court when they said McGovern drove 107 mph and was drunk at the time of the crash.
First responders were called to the chaotic scene on Interstate 495 in Haverhill on March 31, 2018. The overturned car at rest on the shoulder of the highway led to confusion about who was driving, state police said.
At first, state police said Spartz was behind the wheel. But a retraction several days later explained another young person, initially believed to be a passenger, was driving.
Caitlyn Schelling, Spartz’ mom, has since met the off-duty firefighter/EMT who rushed to her daughter’s side immediately following the crash.
“That was really, really hard,” Schelling told The Eagle-Tribune in December. “She had a weak pulse and wasn’t breathing, he told me.”
Schelling met the man, who works at a local fire department, by chance at a recent Christmas party, she said.
Spartz’s mom said she will continue to sit in court for McGovern’s hearings, the next of which is a pre-trial conference on Jan. 8. Generally at that type of hearing, cases are either resolved or prepared for trial.
— Breanna Edelstein
LAWRENCE
Garage flap leaves residents no place to park
A showdown between the City Council and the mayor led to the closing of the Museum Square Garage in early September.
The aging, dilapidated garage remains closed at year's end with no solution in sight. Mayor Dan Rivera said at least $4 million was needed to restore the building to safety, but the council repeatedly refused to approve the funding request.
Meanwhile, residents of the adjacent Museum Square Apartments, along with employees of the Lawrence District Court, have been forced out onto the streets — at least their cars have. A shuttle bus running 24/7 carries residents of the apartment complex back and forth from the Buckley Garage.
Spaces around the apartment building have been dedicated for use strictly by those affected by the garage's closure.
— Bill Kirk
ANDOVER
Longtime leaders leave
Two longtime leaders, one in the educational field and one a spiritual leader, left their local positions.
Longtime Phillips Academy Headmaster John Palfrey left the school in the summer of 2019 to become president of the MacArthur Foundation, which provides grants to creative people and effective institutions.
Phillips officials announced in November that Palfrey will be replaced by Raynard Kington, who was previously president of Grinnell College in Iowa. Kington will take over at Phillips in the summer of 2020.
Rabbi Robert Goldstein announced in January that he is leaving Andover's Temple Emanuel after 30 years. His future is unknown. He is near retirement age.
— Bill Cantwell
HAVERHILL
St. George's demolished for housing
Former parishioners of St. George's Church on Washington Street lamented the church's demolition in November.
The 127-year-old building was torn down to make way for low income housing.
St. George's closed its doors 21 years ago. Since then, except for an occasional neighborhood use, the building sat vacant and fell into disrepair. The church closed in 1998 when four Catholic churches in the city consolidated into what is now All Saints Church.
Bread & Roses Housing, a nonprofit based in Lawrence, received a special permit last year to proceed with the project, gaining unanimous approval from the Haverhill City Council.
Yesenia Gil, executive director of Bread & Roses Housing, said her organization is building three duplexes and one single-family home on the church property, rather than two larger buildings as originally proposed.
The units will still feature off-street parking and fenced-in yard space, and the first homeowners are expected to move in next summer.
— Mike LaBella
NORTH ANDOVER
Driver guilty of DWI after crash that killed Dobson
The October 2018 crash in Seabrook claimed the life of Andrew "Dibba" Dobson, 51, a North Andover native.
In 2019, though, a Salisbury woman involved in the fatal crash would be convicted of drunken driving that night — but not on any charges contributing to Dobson's death.
Dawn Marie Barcellona, 58, was sentenced to a one year loss of license and $500 fine by Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire in early December.
St. Hilaire found Barcellona guilty of driving while intoxicated after a one-day bench trial on Oct. 9.
The judge also ordered Barcellona to pay a $1,000 fine but said half of it, $500, was suspended.
Felony indictments against Barcellona for negligent homicide were not prosecuted due to lack of evidence collected by police, prosecutors said.
Dobson's relatives, including his mother, Susan, and brother, Sean, were not permitted to address the court at sentencing. Family members said afterwards they will continue asking questions about how the case was handled by author
— Jill Harmacinski
LAWRENCE
Housing boom in Lawrence's mills
It was a banner night for new housing when the Planning Board, on Dec. 3, gave approval for more than 338 new affordable and market-rate apartments to be built throughout the city's vast complex of mill buildings.
Trinity Financial of Boston received approval to convert 120,000 square feet of the old Mariner Mill at 608 Broadway into affordably priced apartments. Trinity was the same firm that finished development of an adjacent mill building, holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for Arlington Point in October, bringing 102 units of affordable housing to 590 Broadway.
Lawrence Community Works, meanwhile, got approval for 79 affordable apartments in two buildings at 20-30 Island St. The proposal calls for the construction of two buildings, one with 40 apartments, the other with 39. It will include a playground along with amenities for adults.
Developer Brady-Sullivan, based in Manchester, New Hampshire, received approval for 176 new apartments in Building 1 of its Canal Street complex of mill buildings. It is actually the third and final phase of the redevelopment of the historic buildings. Phases 1 and 2 brought 169 new apartments to the city.
Other projects in the city, in particular Sal Lupoli's complex on Merrimack Street, will bring even more apartments to the city over the next 10 years.
— Bill Kirk
ANDOVER
Firefighters take vote of no confidence
The firefighters union voted in November that it has no confidence in fire Chief Michael Mansfield.
The union cited a variety of issues, including a "hostile work environment and lack of respect" in the grievance. Mansfield has been chief for 13 years.
The town manager said the town will work with Mansfield and the union in an effort to settle their differences.
— Bill Cantwell
HAVERHILL
MBTA moves layover station
Bradford train station neighbors celebrated this summer after news the layover station may finally be moving.
The MBTA announced in June that it planned to move the commuter rail layover station in Bradford, after more than two decades of complaints by neighbors who say they've had to endure early morning noise and fumes from idling trains.
An MBTA spokesman indicated the plan is to relocate the layover station to an area off of Hilldale Avenue, close to the New Hampshire border and that it would not be near any residential neighborhood.
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen called the MBTA's plan a "very tangible and positive step for the neighbors," who she said have never given up on obtaining a resolution to the problems resulting from train idling.
— Mike LaBella
LAWRENCE
Man charged after girl, 13, dies at ER
A city man was initially accused of leaving a 13-year-old girl at Lawrence General Hospital's emergency room, where she later died.
But the case against Carlos Rivera, 47, grew even larger in 2019 with him now accused of crimes involving nine teens and women over a six-period.
He remains held without bail.
Police said Rivera left 13-year-old Chloe Ricard of Amesbury at LGH where she died May 20. DNA testing linked Rivera to Ricard, according to authorities.
Then, in late September, following more indictments by the Essex County grand jury, Rivera was arraigned in Salem Superior Court on 12 new charges including rape, human trafficking, involuntary manslaughter and providing illegal drugs to minors as far back as 2013.
The grand jury at that time handed down 19 indictments — 12 new and seven for which he was re-indicted — according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
The newest charges accuse Rivera of involuntary manslaughter, four counts of aggravated rape of a child, rape and six counts of human trafficking — crimes that took place from 2013 to May 2019.
The original seven charges include aggravated rape of a child, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, and two counts of distribution of cocaine and fentanyl.
While he was a mechanic by trade, Rivera was known to sell drugs including fentanyl, pills, cocaine and marijuana, according to police reports.
He was scheduled to undergo a mental health evaluation late in the year. A trial date has not yet been set.
— Jill Harmacinski
HAVERHILL
Kindergarten education for Haverhill children free
City children who were at least 5-years-old in fall 2019 were able to attend all-day kindergarten free of charge once Mayor James Fiorentini and Superintendent Margaret Marotta appropriated funds in this year's budget.
Marotta said kindergarten enrollment has increased slightly, up approximately 2% to close to 600 students.
“Families are pleased with the elimination of the fee and we remain on budget for the year despite the elimination of multiple fees across the school system,” Marotta said. Class sizes average 21, with a teacher and education support staff member in each kindergarten classroom.
Previously, all-day sessions cost about $2,500 per student per year, though a sliding fee scale was available for households in need.
“Kindergarten is such an important part of a child's development and I'm glad Haverhill was able to provide free schooling to all families this year,” longtime School Committee member Scott Wood said of the program.
— Allison Corneau