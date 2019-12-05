HAVERHILL — Frank Romano's hands tremble as he grasps a page from a 526-year-old book. He says it's a feeling he can barely describe.
"Just holding a leaf in my hands connects me to some medieval printer," he said of a rare copy of the 1493 "Nuremberg Chronicle" that was recently donated to the Museum of Printing in Haverhill.
"It's a continuum from those early printers to me," he said.
The oldest book in the museum's collection is a universal history of the world from its biblical beginnings and was donated by one of its members, Scott Kelly, who left it to the museum in his will.
Romano, president of the Museum of Printing, said Kelly's father had long displayed each of the book's 160 "leaves" on the walls of his 5th Avenue apartment overlooking Central Park in New York City. The book contains more than 1,800 black-and-white line art illustrations.
"Scott, who died last December, was into printing and typesetting and could have sold the book for a quarter of a million dollars or more," Romano said. "Finding a complete copy, if you wanted to buy one, is almost impossible."
He said that in terms of the history of printing, the "Nuremberg Chronicle" is as important as the Gutenberg Bible. In fact, it is one of the first publications to be printed on a Gutenberg press.
The pages of the book are made of rag — linen or another fabric — which was used until the 1880s or so.
"The book was taken apart and preserved under glass for each leaf," Romano said while marveling at the legibility of the print, which was done with lamp black (a type of carbon black) and linseed oil.
He said the "Chronicle" is the first book to corroborate the development of printing in Maintz, Germany, home to Johannes Gutenberg, in 1440.
"We have the 1493 Latin version," Romano said. "A few years later they did a German version."
Romano said the Latin version of the book was purchased by wealthy aristocrats who could read Latin, and by churches. The German version, on the other hand, was popular with an emerging merchant class of people who traded and lent money and bought the book to gain prestige.
The book's larger illustrations were also sold separately as prints, often hand-colored in watercolor. Many copies of the book are colored, with varying degrees of skill. There were specialty shops for this. The coloring on some examples was added much later. Some copies were broken up for sale as decorative prints.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Museum of Printing will host a celebration of the 526th anniversary of the "Nuremberg Chronicle."
Visitors will learn how this unique book came into existence during lectures at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. They'll be able to view a display of about 20 or more selected, individual pages of the original "Chronicle," along with related materials, and watch an augmented reality clip about tit on their smartphone.
Printing was still in its infancy when the "Chronicle" was published in 1493 in the city of Nuremberg, Germany, Romano said.
"It was the first book to mention Gutenberg as the inventor of movable type printing," he said.
One of the most famous illustrations contained within the book is that of Pope Joan, a woman who is said to have disguised herself as a man and worked her way up the hierarchy of the church to become pope, Romano said.
"The Catholic church says it's a myth, however, the story has been repeated many times throughout history," he said.
Pictured in this medieval book are the major events of the Old and New Testaments, episodes in the lives of many saints, portraits of prophets, kings, popes, heroes, human monstrosities, and the great men of all centuries, as well as genealogy trees of famous people of the time. Some of the most impressive illustrations are cityscapes.
"Most of the cities in those days had walls around them for protection," Romano said.
ABOUT THE EVENT
What: Nuremberg Chronicle Celebration
Where: Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with lectures at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Website: museumofprinting.org