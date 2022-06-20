HAVERHILL – A largely undeveloped site will be transformed into a new business park, helping to solve the problem of a shortage of available space for prospective industrial companies.
The City Council voted 8-0 late last month to approve a plan to build a new business park off of Route 110 at the former Dutton Airfield, according to Mayor James Fiorentini.
Fiorentini said the park will bring “new and diverse jobs and companies to Haverhill while growing the industrial tax base.”
The project will feature 700,000 to 800,000 square feet of industrial space. The city partnered with the Greater Haverhill Foundation and private landowners to assemble the property, according to William Pillsbury, economic development and planning director.
Pillsbury said while the city’s existing business parks have been successful, there is no longer available space for industrial companies looking to settle in Haverhill. The city’s current business parks on Ward Hill, Broadway (Route 97), Hilldale Avenue, and Newark Street have reached capacity.
“The city has been looking for a new park for quite some time,” Pillsbury said. “The parks we have are 99% full for space available.”
Dutton Airfield, which was an airport, has been vacant since the 1980s. Pillsbury said the property’s close proximity to I-495 is a definite perk, providing easy access for commuters.
“The land at Dutton Airfield has been on the radar screen for quite some time,” Pillsbury said.
“We are moving forward to get infrastructure built and offer it to the market.”
He said the city is now seeking out grants to launch the construction.
“We are pursuing several grants to receive money to make the infrastructure,” he said, noting that they are working with the Economic Development Administration at the federal level.
Infrastructure upgrades include a new roadway with a signalized intersection across Elliot Street, an area well known for traffic congestion.
“The next step beyond infrastructure is for companies to take that space and develop the buildings,” Pillsbury said.
