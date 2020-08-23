HAVERHILL — Haverhill's veterans almost have a place to call home.
Two years after Mayor James Fiorentini appointed a commission to oversee the redesign and relocation of the city's existing Vietnam Memorial, the new tribute — part of an expanded park in memory of Haverhill's men and women who served — is near completion.
A seven-ton, 13-foot-tall, obelisk honoring all men and women who served in Vietnam, along with a "13 memorial" honoring the 13 Haverhill men who died in the war, and four education stations were installed Tuesday with assistance from Atwood Memorial's Rick Atwood.
"Welcome home," a dedication etched in granite below the obelisk reads in part.
The obelisk is the focal point of the memorial that also includes educational stations that will display information about Agent Orange, the draft, the demilitarized zone and a brief history of the United States' involvement in the war.
The stations were designed to educate people about the war, which resulted in the deaths of more than 58,000 Americans and injuries to thousands more.
Fiorentini received a tour of the site Tuesday from members of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commission, including Chairman Ralph Basiliere, the nephew of Haverhill's first Vietnam War casualty.
"This is one of the nicest looking memorials in the city," Fiorentini said.
The mayor remembered back to the original dedication of the city's first Vietnam monument at the foot of the Basiliere Bridge.
“I remember what Father Serino said (at the time), ‘Let there never be another Vietnam. Let’s dedicate this so there will never be another war.’ And, we failed. There have been several other wars like this. ... Let’s redouble our efforts so that we never have to build another one of these,” Fiorentini said.
Basiliere said Fiorentini was instrumental in making the memorial a reality.
“Without the horsepower that we got from the mayor’s office — without that unremitting political will that we got from his office — we would not have been able to do this,” Basiliere said.
The $175,000 project to create the memorial is being paid for through a mix of state grants, private donations, and in-kind donations and services, including from the city's Public Works Department, which provided trees and granite curbing.
Mill Brook Park is on Mill Street, next to the entrance to the Plug Pond Recreational Area.
A formal dedication ceremony is planned for Sept. 11, Basiliere said. More details are expected in the coming weeks, but all guests will be required to wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 social-distancing protocols. City Council member Thomas Sullivan will serve as emcee, while Haverhill singer Neal Ferreira will perform several songs. The Rev. Kenneth Young from Calvary Baptist Church is scheduled to deliver the invocation, Basiliere said.